‘I’m so sick’: FedEx delivery driver claims package was undeliverable. But this woman caught the driver on camera

If you’ve ever eagerly anticipated a package, you may be familiar with a particularly heart-sinking phenomenon. It’s one that often occurs as you’re walking to the front door of your home. Or, maybe, it even happens after you’ve left your place and happen to notice something appended to your home’s entrance.

The delivery driver tasked with bringing said package to you, posts that dreaded “recipient unavailable” slip. Numerous folks have complained about these “attempted delivery” notices while arguing there wasn’t much of an attempt at all.

TikToker Ancunta Ungureanu (@hurts_so_good) is one of these folks. She posted a video documenting one such situation, which came courtesy of a doorbell camera.

The clip was uploaded to her TikTok account where it accrued over 963,000 views. It begins with a screenshot of the attempted delivery notice in question from the popular parcel service, FedEx.

The notice reads: “Scheduled delivery date. Wednesday 4/2/25 by end of day. The recipient was unavailable. We’ll try again or the package may be sent to a nearby location to be picked up.”

Proof?

Furthermore, a photograph of Ungureanu’s house was attached to the parcel’s tracking history. Presumably, this was performed as a means of the driver demonstrating that they indeed arrived at her home. Logic would dictate that if the FedEx employee made the effort to drive out there, they’d of course attempt delivery, right?

However, what Unugureanu’s doorbell camera uncovered was that this was indeed not the case. She explains the situation in the caption of her viral TikTok: “When FedEx says they attempted delivery but never got out of the truck. And the picture on their attempt is from the truck.”

Immediately upon showing the attempted delivery notification in her video, Ungureneau cuts to the doorbell camera recording. At this point in the clip, a FedEx truck can be seen rolling up to the front of her home—and keeps driving.

It appears the driver in question didn’t even bother to stop and take a photo of her home either. The employee simply snapped a photo mid-drive and went about their day.

Fake delivery attempts

There have been other FedEx customers who’ve expressed that they’ve had situations similar to the ones Ungureneau experienced. Like one forum user who accused the corporation of “faking delivery attempts.”

They stated that on several occasions they’ve checked tracking numbers for packages. Subsequently, these tracking write-ups will indicate that a FedEx driver attempted to deliver items while they were home. However, the forum poster says no one approached their front door. “The buzzer will never ring ring, and lo and behold, the tracking info suddenly turns to ‘Delivery Exception’ – Customer not home,” they wrote.

This is despite the fact the FedEx customer claims “someone was home the whole time.” Another customer of the parcel service posted to in a separate Reddit thread they were involved in a similar instance.

“FedEx lied about attempting to deliver a package to our residence, no attempt was made,” they said. They aired their grievances with the brand, which delineated a time frame of their correspondence. According to the Redditor, they called a rep from the company at 6:38pm and were on the phone with them until about 6:50pm. The nature of their outreach pertained to the progress of an expected delivery.

Furthermore, the Redditor claims the rep assured them their package would be delivered by end of day. However, the FedEx recipient went on to state that “10 minutes after [they] hung up” they received a message. It was from FedEx stating that a delivery was attempted at 7pm, but no recipient was available. Their post highlighted the improbability of this, given that they were eagerly anticipating the package. Additionally, they had just gotten off the phone with a FedEx rep, making their absence unlikely.

Viewers hate on FedEx

One person who replied to Ungurenau’s post stated that they were befuddled by the FedEx driver’s behavior. “The fact that they do this when so many people have cameras nowadays is wild,” they wrote.

Another gave their blunt assessment of the parcel service: “FedEx is the absolute WORST.”

Someone else believes that this is a good example as to why dissolving USPS is a bad idea. “Remember folks: for those rooting for them to dissolve USPS and privatize mail delivery. This is what you get with for profit companies,” they said.

One user questioned the thought process of the driver. They couldn’t fathom why the FedEx driver wouldn’t take the extra time to simply stop and drop off the package. They asked, “So they had enough time to take a pic but not stop.”

Moreover, one commenter said this type of delivery driver behavior wasn’t restricted to FedEx. “For me it’s Amazon saying ‘business closed.’ Baby what I live in apartments and have instructions on how to get buzzed into the building,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to FedEx via email and Ungureneau via TikTok comment for further information.

