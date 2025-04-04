‘Makes me wonder…’: Man shops Walmart angus beef family pack for $49. Then picks up the steak

A Walmart shopper, suspicious of the $49 price tag on a USDA Angus beef family pack, decided to weigh it himself.

TikTok user Electro Miami (@electromiami) told the story in a video posted on March 6. “You can’t make this [expletive] up,” @electromiami says to start the video, circling to show 157,000 followers his surroundings and heading to the meat freezer.

“I see this thing with the most ridiculous price,” he continues. “And I know for a fact that these are not three pounds.”

When he arrives in front of the cases, he zooms in on an Angus beef family pack promising to contain 3.1 pounds for $49.51 with one steak inside. “Fifty dollars for this piece of steak,” he says, picking up the steak.

Did the steak actually weigh three pounds?

Then, the content creator strolls towards an area with a scale available: The produce section. “Let’s go to produce because this can’t be right,” @electromiami remarks. “One piece of steak is not $50.”

Once he finds the digital scale, he places the steak onto the platform and “0.92 lb” appears on the screen in blue letters.

“I [expletive] told you,” the content creator states angrily. “Look. So, you see I’m not making this [expletive] up.” To prove it, @electromiami films his hand dropping the meat onto the platform. Again, “0.92 lb” shows up on the screen.

“They’re [expletive] doing it, guys,” he concludes, taking the steak.

Some believed this was a case of deceitful behavior

“Fraud, price gouging, false advertisement, corruption,” one viewer argued.

“They’re not the only store that does that. But they get by with it because they don’t think nobody’s gonna check,” a second stated.

A third even shared, “They were sued for that and lost… Still doing it.”

On the other hand, a few thought this could’ve been the wrong tag.

“Makes me wonder if someone swapped tags as that said ‘family pack’ not one steak,” one user proposed.

“One steak does not make it a family pack. I think they put the wrong sticker on the steak,” another wrote.

Price gouging or incorrect label?

The corporate giant was sued in 2022 over allegations of mislabeling the weight of meat, seafood, and produce. According to an AP report, “The class action lawsuit … alleges that Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores.”

Although the company denied wrongdoing, Walmart settled in 2023 and forked $45 million to customers who submitted a claim last year.

Despite the lawsuit, this could’ve been a case of a switched or missing tag. On Walmart’s website, a single Angus beef steak (like the one in the video) weighs between 0.9 and 1.6 pounds and costs around $13.36. A family pack, by comparison, contains three steaks that weigh around 2.26 to 3.50 pounds and average $41.36.

The Daily Dot reached out to @electromiami via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Walmart via media contact form. The video garnered over 110,000 views.

