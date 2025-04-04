Expert says check for ‘Maximum Capacity’ in your iPhone Settings. Then he reveals 2 tips to save your battery

For years, people have complained about the degradation of iPhone batteries, but one expert may have a quick and easy solution for your smartphone’s quick battery drain.

In a video with more than 447,000 views, Brandon Butch posted to his social media platform about his top tricks to keep iPhones healthy and running.

“If your iPhone battery is draining way too fast, there’s one number that’s hidden in your settings that might explain everything,” Butch said. “Some people have never even heard of it.”

Butch instructed his internet audience to go to their battery health in their iPhone’s settings to check for the maximum capacity number.

“To keep this number as high as possible, you need to know a few things,” Butch claimed.

Why do iPhones slowly lose their maximum capacity?

The maximum capacity of an iPhone measures how much the device’s battery has degraded over time. iPhones have lithium-ion batteries, which chemically age. When an iPhone is brand new, its peak power starts at 100% due to its new lithium-ion battery. Over time, the battery chemically ages due to usage.

iPhones with degraded lithium-ion batteries may suddenly shut down without warning due to battery impedance, which determines battery corrosion.

According to AppleToolBox, “Once the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent, the amount of charge your battery can hold starts to diminish.”

How should I keep my iPhone at 100% maximum capacity?

Butch instructed his audience to keep their smartphones away from heat. “Heat is the No. 1 enemy of lithium-ion batteries, so avoid situations where your iPhone is in direct sunlight for long periods.”

The other tip Butch gave his fans was “to set your charge limit to 80–90%.” Butch explained that iPhone batteries last longer when they’re not charged to 100%.

Finally, Butch explained how setting screen time limits helped preserve his iPhone’s battery since he wasn’t using his device throughout the day.

Apple recommends replacing the battery in an iPhone to increase performance if there are extreme bugs or technical issues, as batteries are consumable products and will eventually require replacement despite care. Apple’s authorized service providers can help replace the battery at a Genius Bar or via shipping to the Apple repair center.

How would I know if my iPhone isn’t retaining a normal maximum capacity?

iPhone 14 models and earlier will retain at least 80% of their capacity in 500 complete charge cycles if conditions are ideal.

For iPhone 15s, which have a significantly better battery, a user can expect to retain 80% of their maximum capacity in 1,000 cycles if conditions are ideal. That means no abnormal heat or cold.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple and Brandon Butch for comment.

