‘Don’t trust AutoZone’s pillows’: Woman buys pillows from AutoZone. Then she throws them in the washing machine

A woman issued a warning against buying pillows at AutoZone, claiming that they don’t last in the washer. But viewers were left scratching their heads.

TikToker Ty.fetti (@imanssantiago) posted a short video in which she showcased the state of a new pillow that she said she purchased at AutoZone. She says, upon its first wash, the pillow disintegrated.

In the clip, the TikToker films the inside of a washing machine which is full of wet pillow stuffing.

She explains, “Don’t trust Autozone’s pillows. If y’all go to Autozone and they got their pillows on sale—my whole pillow is [expletive] up.”

“Don’t trust Autozone,” she repeats at the end.

The video went viral, receiving over 2.7 million views. This prompted the TikToker to upload two more videos.

In one, she said the purpose of the first video was to warn others against buying this product. In the second, she holds a mock funeral for her destroyed pillow.

Does Autozone sell pillows?

The TikToker’s warning might be useful if Autozone actually sold pillows like the one Ty.fetti had. A quick search on the company’s website reveals that while it does sell pillows, it’s only the travel neck pillows that people usually use on planes.

They also sell several types of seat cushions that can be added to car seats to increase their comfort and lumbar support. But, they do not sell regular pillows that one would use on a bed.

Viewers laugh off the joke

While the TikToker appeared to be serious, several viewers were quick to catch on to the humorous nature of the videos. Several people made their own jokes about buying unusual items at other stores to highlight the absurdity of the TikToker’s claim that she had bought the pillows at Autozone.

“Don’t trust Burger King break pads,” wrote one viewer.

A second joked, “Don’t trust PetSmart’s pacemaker.”

“Don’t trust Popeye’s root canals,” another said.

“I knew something was off I bought a black of oxtail from there last week and it was covered in blinker fluid,” a fourth claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Autozone via online contact form for more answers about their pillow offerings.

