‘This’: Man wears Sony noise-cancelling headphones while he cleans the house. Then they work a little too well and he misses something critical

A Charleston-based musician was shocked after experiencing how well his headphones’ noise-canceling feature works. Dwight Junior (@dwightjunior) posted a viral TikTok discussing his Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

He says that the product was so effective at isolating his music listening experience, he completely missed a natural disaster.

House shaking

“All right, bro, swear to God, like, Sony, you did your thing with these,” he says, holding up the pair of headphones in question. According to him, the Japanese tech company’s product works a little too well.

“I was just cleaning, and this is not a joke, not an ad; I’m dead serious,” he says. “I’m cleaning with these on, just like this.” Next, he places the headphones over his ears to demonstrate how he was wearing them whilst performing his chores. “And I felt this thud in my feet, and it’s raining and storming. I got—it scared me. I thought somebody hit the house. So, I look out the front door. No one is out there. Like, nothing happened. I’m like, ‘Dang, that was thunder that was heavy.’”

Following this, he continues with his household upkeep interruption tale. “So, I go on about my business cleaning. But a couple seconds, couple minutes later, I go to walk back out the door real fast, and look what happened.”

At this point in the video, it switches to footage of his yard. On-screen, he shows that a large tree had collapsed on his property. “Bro, a dang tree fell literally a couple feet from where I was cleaning.”

He pans his camera lens up and down the length of the tree. Thankfully, it had fallen just short of what appears to be a power transformer. Afterward, his clip pans back to him speaking into the lens. An on-screen caption displays the model number of the noise-canceling headphones he was wearing: “Sony WH-1000XM5.”

“Listen, if you were on the fence, this is your sign. Go ahead and get these. Sony, holler at your boy,” he says with a laugh to close out the video.

Sony headphone love

Numerous social media users have extolled Sony’s WH-1000X models. The Daily Dot has previously reported on folks finding the XM4 variants at Marshalls for heavily discounted prices. However, it appears some customers purchased them from the budget retailer and swapped out the box’s contents.

Still, there have been others who’ve successfully been able to secure the beloved product for a significantly reduced final cost.

A long-term review from this Reddit user on the R/SonyHeadphones sub also gave a positive assessment of the XM5s. They stated that the “noise cancellation and sound quality” of the headphones made them “stand out.” Furthermore, they added that while the headphones are “not fragile,” they are indeed “not bulletproof either.”

The biggest issue with the headphones, they remarked, is that its “hinges aren’t super sturdy.” Moreover, the biggest sign of wear and tear, according to their 2-year assessment, was peeling around the headphones’ hinges. In the Reddit post, they snapped photos of the headphones to detail their degradation after two years.

The SoundGuys review of the XM5s is also favorable, stating Sony’s offering emits “decent sound quality with strong bass.” Additionally, they state the product’s “treble emphasis” was redoubtable as well. The outlet did give a ding against the XM5s for sporting a “recessed midrange.”

RTINGS also called the headphones a “great” option for “commuting and travel.” This is attributed to the product’s 27 hours of “continuous playback” time. Furthermore, its noise-cancellation feature helps to block out external sounds.

One person on the application agreed with Junior’s assessment of the headphones’ sound-proofing technology. “The noise cancellation is toooo good.”

Whereas another person thought Junior was bold for rocking noise-canceling headphones despite residing by himself. “If you live alone and put noise canceling headphones on, you’re brave lmao.”

Another quipped, “My boy them headphones almost killed you.”

Others had jokes too, like this person who wrote, “end of the world. But the noise cancelling is so good you missed it.”

Someone else mused, “if a tree falls in the woods, and you wearing these headphones, does it make a sound?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sony via email and Junior via TikTok comment for further information.

