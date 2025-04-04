‘Roadie games on Fridays and Saturdays’: Texas Roadhouse server exposes the game servers play in the back. Here’s how it affects your service

If your Texas Roadhouse server is wondering if you want an appetizer, there might just be an ulterior motive for that having nothing to do with your dining satisfaction.

Creator Brittany Spurlock (@brittanyspurlock627) works at a Texas Roadhouse in Parker, Colorado. She made a video showing a game that servers play. It encourages sales and incentivizes workers to leave without facing closing duties or any sidework.

The video, put up on Thursday, had more than 85,000 views as of Friday.

“This is one of Texas Roadhouse’s games that we play,” she explains, showing a board with numbers from 1 to 100 that they get to choose from when selling items on the right side of the board.

Those included a “smoaded” (which she explains in the comments section as a smother and loaded order from the same person), a sidekick (which is a side of shrimp or ribs), any appetizer, any flavored lemonade or a mocktail. Upon selling an item, the server gets to print out a receipt proving the sale and then select a number from the board, writing it on the receipt, for the end-of-night drawing.

The video shows the drawing at the end with the three lucky people who got to go home sans additional cleaning duties.

The creator, alas, is not one of those winners.

How does Texas Roadhouse fare in customer service?

Does this affect customer service at all, assuming this isn’t the only restaurant in the franchise that plays it?

According to Yelp, Texas Roadhouse garners an average of 3.4 out of five stars. However, some recent reviews from around the nation laud its service.

“The servers are very sweet here,” said one customer at an undisclosed California location. “I always have a great experience and they are so kind and make sure you have everything you need.”

“The ambiance is fun!” added one in Modesto, California. “Every once in a while the staff will line dance in the bar area. The music gets loud!”

“Our waiter was super prompt at taking orders and getting food out and drinks refilled,” said another from Leander, Texas.

Last year, Nation’s Restaurant News noted that Texas Roadhouse led all restaurants, along with LongHorn Steakhouse, in customer satisfaction, rating even higher than perennial top performer Chick-fil-A.

CEO Jerry Morgan told the publication a few months later, “We believe our offerings is what is allowing customers to be happy when they do trade in from wherever. Our focus on the food, experience, and service, with value built into the menu is what we’re seeing. I don’t see anything except to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Viewers would love to be in on it

The video led commenters to wade in and offer thoughts.

“If my server comes out and tells me about their competition, I’m buying,” said one.

“I will buy anything to participate in a game,” said another.

Someone else offered, “I know our wait staff loves to see us coming. I’m a kick of shrimp with always an app and my husband loves the smothered and since I’m pregnant my flavored teas and lemonades are a must.”

Spurlock responded, “Yes, a perfect order on a table.”

However, one cautioned, “Roadie games on fridays and saturdays brought out the worst in people.”

“It can too here!” Spurlock admitted. “We all get competitive.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok direct message and to Texas Roadhouse via email.

