‘Peter Pan, what’s that?’: Shopper demands answers after inspecting her Peter Pan peanut butter

A loyal Peter Pan peanut butter buyer is disappointed after discovering that a recently purchased, unopened jar appeared to have gone bad.

Featured Video

In a video with over 204,000 views, TikToker Holly (@holstokshow) shows the expiration date at the top of the jar: March 2026.

“I’m about to open it because I’m about to make some peanut butter balls. Look what I seen,” she says, tapping the jar. She rotates the container to show several spots that appear to be mold around the edge.

“Peter Pan, what’s that?” Holly asks.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Peter Pan has been scrutinized for food safety. In 2007, all Peter Pan peanut butter products were recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

Peter Pan buyers respond

In the comments, other Peter Pan peanut butter buyers said they noticed something was off with their recent purchases.

“I’m PP as well. Lately, the taste has been off. Unsure what it is. Also, there seems to be more oil separating after it sits for a few days,” one said.

Advertisement

“My jar of Peter Pan was so soupy. Like the whole jar is runny no matter how much you stir it together,” another wrote.

“The last Peter Pan I bought was grainy and clumpy. I had to check and make sure I bought the creamy. So surprising!” a third added.

Others recommended different peanut butter brands.

“Y’all over here SLEEPIN on Skippy!” a commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“Reese’s pb is slammin!” another said.

What was in the jar?

After several commenters ask Holly to open up the jar, she decides to investigate the mysterious splotches in a follow-up video.

When she scoops out the substance at the bottom, she comments that it is bendy. “Is this paper?” she asks. In the comments, others shared their thoughts.

Advertisement

“It looks like the wrapper around a Reeses! Someone was dipping on the clock!” one suggested.

“Is it peanut shell?” another asked.

“Probably bag or cardboard. Reach out and send them the LOT code on the bottle,” a third added.

“I’m going to be honest with y’all. I think it’s going to be a little white until I buy Peter Pan,” Holly said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Holly via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted ConAgra Foods Inc., the parent company of Peter Pan, via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.