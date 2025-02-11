‘The fact they got rid of theirs…is crazy’: Goodwill shopper spots Owala bottles in-store. Then she sees the price tag

Once upon a time, Owala was a luxury that few could afford. Like Stanley Cups, simply owning these bottles is a status symbol—so you can’t blame everyone for wanting a piece of the action. One’s first instinct might be to buy these bottles online, but according to TikTok user Hannah (@hannahpeoples22), there’s one place we shouldn’t overlook: Goodwill.

In her viral video about the topic, Hannah examines Owala bottles on the Goodwill shelves, with accompanying text reading, “Don’t shop the trends. Just wait a few months.”

She then showed viewers the underside of a bottle, revealing a price tag of just $3.09. Conversely, on the Owala website, the products are priced between $12.99 and $44.99. For those viewers worried that these cut-price bottles come without a lid, Hannah shows us that Owala sells replacement lids.

“No lid, no problem!” she added.

The video has amassed 1.2 million views as of Monday. Hannah didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Viewers love their Owala bottles

In the comments, users were full of praise for their Owala bottles.

“This is not a trend to me,” one commenter said. “I have had mine for 2 years I’m on my 3rd one.”

“Owala has been worth it for me lol,” another added. “Stanley, eh, I coulda skipped that.”

A third claimed that they “skipped Stanley and went straight for Owala, and it was the best thing ever. Two years strong .”

Several commenters claimed that Owala bottles have a lifetime warranty and that they provide you with replacement lids for free. This is partially true. On the Owala website, the company said: “We take pride in the quality and design of our products and back each of them with a Limited Lifetime Warranty. If you experience issues with the material or workmanship of your Owala product, we will gladly replace the defective parts free of charge, with proof of purchase from any authorized retailer.”

So, while the part about replacing lids for free isn’t confirmed, we know for sure that Owala bottles have a lifetime warranty.

Meanwhile, other commenters were worried about the hygiene of it all.

“There’s no freaking way I’m buying a used water bottle,” one wrote.

“In the nicest way possible, I am not buying a used water bottle,” another echoed, while a third commenter simply said, “ewwwwwww.”

Goodwill and Owala didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.



