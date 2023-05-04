‘Do kids even eat this much? Haha looks like a good deal’: Woman shares all the food she gets through the Olive Garden ‘kids’ meal hack’

A woman shared all the food she got from Olive Garden for under $10 by ordering off the kids’ menu. While some alleged money-saving hacks haven’t lived up to the hype, viewers think the Olive Garden Kids’ meal hack is one worth trying.

TikTok user Kimmy (@kimmyc0le) said she spent $9 on the meal.

Olive Garden offers a variety of kids’ meals, all under $10. It advertises its kids’ meals as meals for children under $12, but when a customer places a to-go order, it’s impossible to police the “under 12” policy. Most of the kids’ meals come with pasta and a side of broccoli. Customers are given the choice to add a protein, like chicken, shrimp, or meatballs, for just a few bucks more. Customers can also swap the broccoli for a side of pasta, essentially giving them two entrees. A TikToker who claims to be a former Olive Garden worker recently said that the two entrees are the same portion size of pasta adults get for a cheaper price point.

Kimmy ordered the kid’s chicken Alfredo and subbed her broccoli for a side of spaghetti. While the meal online doesn’t advertise that it comes with breadsticks, Kimmy said that her meal did. The meal does, however, come with a drink. Kimmy said she ordered a Coke Zero. In addition, she decided to order Tiramisu (the dessert does not come with the kids’ meal).

“It’s such a good deal,” Kimmy lauded, referring to the kids’ meal. “And it’s a lot of food. Like a lot. … $9, y’all.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kimmy via Instagram direct message. Her video garnered over 338,000 views as of Thursday, and viewers praised the deal.

“Do kids even eat this much? Haha looks like a good deal,” one said.

“This is awesome life hack,” a second agreed.

Kimmy also clarified how many breadsticks come with the meal. “Just 2 but my daughter ordered something so they gave 2 more,” she exclaimed.

Some other notable hacks that have gone viral on TikTok in the past few months are the Chipotle kids’ meal and catering order hacks, the Texas Roadhouse meal prep hack, and even the Olive Garden catering order hack. While people argued the Olive Garden catering order hack was not worth the $70 price point, it seems like they agree the kids’ meal hack is one worth trying.