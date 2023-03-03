‘I know Chipotle sick of Tiktok’: Customer places Chipotle catering order for meal prep instead of cooking

A TikToker’s video showing herself picking up a Chipotle catering order to use for meal preparation instead of cooking the components herself has drawn over 380,000 views as of Friday.

In her video, poster Alicia Briggs (@thebrownmamimelts) says she will use it to replace her usual meal prep for the week, as it takes her a lot of time to make it at home.

“So, I saw on TikTok that people were ordering Chipotle for meal prep purposes, and I thought that was absolutely genius,” she says in the video. “I eat a lot of rice, and a lot of chicken, so why not add some mixed vegetables and sautéed fajitas to my meal?”

The content creator, who mostly makes videos about fitness, said she was excited to use the Chipotle-made meal components to prep her own meals and those of her family.

“My kids don’t even understand what’s about to go down,” she says. “I am so excited for meal prep this week. I hacked the system!”

Viewers referenced the many Chipotle “hacks” such as this one in the comments section, which involves twisting the available menu in such a way as to meet their own needs.

“We are carrying Chipotle on our backs on this app!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Chipotle gon be tired of ya & these TikTok hacks!!!” another user said.

“Ahh man if this gets too popular they will change something about it,” another shared. “Mark my words.”

Others wrote that they were fans of the idea and that using catering from Chipotle would also benefit them in terms of time-saving and convenience.

“This is genius!” one commenter claimed. “I’m definitely doing this for my meal prep!”

“This looks great,” another user wrote. “I meal prep also but you save more money just cooking it. I work 2 jobs plus school. So i get it.”

Others weren’t so thrilled with the idea, however, especially since Briggs paid almost $140 for the order.

As one user wrote, “For that price, I could have eaten at Chipotle for 2 weeks.”