‘The end of a 14-year-old account’: People cancel Netflix subscriptions as password-sharing rule kicks in

Netflix’s new rules on password-sharing is apparently turning off some customers who say that the streaming platform has become too strict.

Ify (@ifeoma.irl), a California-based user, recently posted a TikTok in which she expressed her frustration with Netflix’s new rules. As of Wednesday afternoon, her video had over 178,200 views.

In the clip, Ify showed viewers a message she received from Netflix as she attempted to stream content, urging her to add her TV to a Household account.

According to Ify, the protocol forced her to cancel her 14-year-old account.

“Why did I just get this notice on Netflix? And there we go. The end of like a 14-year account. Done,” she said. “Just like that. So I tried to bypass it and this is the error message I got. That’s just so sad. That’s awful.”

The error message Ify referred to is shown on-screen. “Netflix is meant for you and the people who live with you,” it read. In addition, Netflix warned that not creating a Household account could limit the number of devices Ify’s able to use.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ify via TikTok comment and Netflix by email. But recently, the streaming service announced a crackdown on account-sharing. That, in turn, sparked a massive spike in search results from users wanting to cancel their subscriptions. In Canada, for instance, a number of former users said that they ended their subscription following the implementation of the password-sharing rule.

And in the comments of Ify’s video, a number of users expressed frustration with the latest protocol. A handful of commenters predicted that its attempt at curbing password-sharing would be the death knell for Netflix.

“Netflix thinks it isn’t replaceable for some reason,” one user wrote.

“I’m done with Netflix like so many [good] shows wasted and now this,” another said.

“I canceled mine months ago,” a third viewer commented.