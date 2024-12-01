‘Anything 2022 and past is just not good’: Mechanic reveals why BMW, Jeep are always in the shop. But not everyone agrees

Cars are massive investments for many of us. If you prefer to lease new vehicles, you may not be all that concerned with how well a vehicle holds up when it’s out of warranty. But if you prefer to buy your cars, then owning one that’s reliable and relatively inexpensive to service matters. According to a TikToker named Bev (@bevurly), there are some makes and models you should avoid at all costs.

He shared some of his most-hated vehicles in a viral TikTok that’s raked in over 870,000 views as of Sunday.

“I’m a service advisor for a very busy shop and here are five cars I would never buy,” he begins. “These cars come in the shop way more than they should.”

Thumbs down for Land Rover

The first brand he urges consumers to stay away from is Land Rover. He isn’t the first person to criticize the automotive company with British roots, either. MotorTrend penned a lengthy article about the issues it had with a particular model. Furthermore, there are plenty of online discussions, like this Reddit one that saw plenty of slander for Range and Land Rovers.

“I can’t count on one hand, maybe even two hands how many Land Rovers we have in the shop right now. For major problems,” he shares. “These aren’t simple problems, guys. Major problems. I would avoid these at all costs.”

No love for Nissan

Second on Bev’s list is an entry-level sedan from a popular Japanese auto manufacturer. According to the TikToker, an important drivetrain component on these vehicles is known to fail. Moreover, The Daily Dot has previously written about other mechanics’ complaints regarding Nissan’s transmissions.

“Next up we got the Nissan Sentra. I sell more transmissions on these things than any other vehicle,” he says.

Bev criticized Nissan’s CVT transmission, calling it “absolute junk.” Again, other auto techs have urged consumers to stay away from cars packed with this technology.

He did concede, however, that the brand’s newer crop of CVTs has improved immensely. “Recently they did revamp it and they made it a lot better,” he says. “But anything 2020 and past it’s just not good.”

Yukon is a no-go

General Motors vehicles have seen their fair share of naysayers online, too. One car expert said the brand has lied to consumers about repairs to its vehicles. And then there have been 2024 Chevy Traverse buyers who’ve had nothing but problems.

According to Bev, the GMC Yukon is a General Motors vehicle drivers should steer clear of. But he extends his warning to a specific engine option.

“Next up we got the Yukons with like the 6.2, like the Escalades with the 6.2 motor. I’ve seen a lot of these, even in the last two, three weeks have failed lifters,” he shares. “Blown motors. The list goes on. I know my GM freaks are gonna be freaking out over me on that one. But, this is just what I see.”

Stay away from BMWs

Once considered the pinnacle of practical luxury blended with performance, BMW has seemed to fall out of favor with many drivers. One customer documented how a service department error at a dealership left them stuck with a $3,000 bill. However, the brand’s developed a reputation for unreliability and has had a drop in overall sales in recent years. In fact, Yahoo Finance reports that in Q3 of 2024, the manufacturer’s earnings fell 61%.

“I’m not saying they’re unreliable, I’m just saying I have to write these repair tickets,” Bev says of the BMW. “And the cost to do anything on these vehicles is astronomical. It almost outweighs not even owning one.”

How about Jeep Cherokees?

It’s not difficult to see why folks buy Jeep Cherokees. The entry-level crossover SUV is from a brand that is still largely associated with off-roading. One may assume that this association entails a ruggedness that translates to long-term dependability. However, there have been Cherokee owners who’ve been very vocal about their gripes with the car. Moreover, others have slammed the vehicle’s suspension, airbags, engines, electrical system, and other components.

“Lastly we got the Jeep Cherokee, or the Compass, or even the Grand Cherokee. As soon as I see one of these roll up in the shop, I know I’m about to make some money,” Bev claims. “I wouldn’t give my worst enemy one of these for free.”

TikTokers were divided

Many seemed to agree with his assessment of these vehicles. One viewer made a joke at Range/Land Rovers’ expense.

“It has been estimated that over 80% of Range Rovers are still on the road today,” he wrote. “The rest made it home.”

Someone else remarked that the issues have to do more with the model years of vehicles. According to them, auto manufacturing fell off across the board post-pandemic.

“Post 2020+ everything is junk and failing,” they said.

But others thought he was wrong to leave out a popular Korean auto manufacturer as well.

“I work in sub-prime used car financing. The POS list; KIA, Hyundai, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Land Rover, Jaguar,” one wrote.

Another remarked, “1. Landrover 2. Jeep 3. BMW .4 anything German except Porsche 5. Kia.”

However, Bev did respond to one Kia hater, intoning that they were surprisingly stalwart.

More than a few TikTokers also cautioned against BMW vehicles. And then some said that folks should stick to Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Lexus, and Acura.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Land Rover, BMW, Nissan, Jeep, and GM via email and Bev via TikTok comment.



