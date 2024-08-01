‘Had a GM car twice. Learned my lesson twice’: Driver warns new Chevrolet Traverse has a very specific problem

If you’ve noticed a specific problem popping up in your new vehicle, you’re not alone. According to J.D. Power, vehicles have noticeably declined in quality over the last few years, with data from a 2024 study showing how issues continue to grow.

Several TikTokers, from mechanics to new car owners, have posted their own horror stories, reporting issues like problems with Toyota’s remote keys or the constant need for repairs that almost ruined one BMW owner’s life.

Recently, Boy Mom Motherhood Sahm (@boymommotherhoodsahm) added the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse to the list of new vehicles with unforeseen issues that can derail a person’s life. The video was viewed over 163,000 times as of publication.

What happened?

Sahm said that a few months after she and her husband leased a 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, she started to notice the Traverse’s specific problem. At first, she thought the puddles she noticed appearing underneath her car were a fluke. However, she says that after placing cardboard underneath the car to confirm it was the source, she realized she had oil leaking out of the pan seal.

According to Just Answer, the only way to fix the slight leak was to replace the entire transmission.

In June 2024, a Chevrolet Service Update included a recall on some 2024 Traverse, Traverse Limited, Trailblazer, and Chevy Blazer models because of an issue that required a transmission replacement.

“They don’t know why,” Sahm said about the recall. “They don’t know if it’s Traverse transmissions coming from Mexico, [or] if they’re the American. [General Motors] sent out a list of all the VIN numbers that were affected.”

She said that after workers had been repairing her car for about two weeks and let her know she needed a new transmission, she realized her newly leased Traverse was affected—even though the VIN number wasn’t listed in the recall.

“Clearly, there’s other ones that are affected that are unlisted,” Sahm said.

Did she get the car fixed?

Now, the dealership is “installing the new transmission on a car that has 2,000 miles on it,” Sahm said.

Luckily, she also said her family was able to get a loaner car in the meantime. However, the experience taught her a lesson about trusting new vehicles.

“I know, I know—should not have gotten a brand new vehicle. New model, just released—should not have done. That’s a poor choice; I know,” she said.

Many viewers said the issue wasn’t just with General Motors

The TikToker called out General Motors, the manufacturer of Chevrolet, in her caption. However, viewers said the issue goes beyond one company.

“Unfortunately, it’s not just General Motors. There’s no quality control when any vehicle (foreign or American) comes off the assembly line,” one said.

“I paid $55k for my 2024 Kia Telluride and I needed and entirely new engine at 11,000 miles… absolutely ridiculous. Everything is made so poorly now,” a second said.

Still, others reported issues with their General Motors vehicles.

“Our 2023 [Chevy] Silverado has been at the dealer for almost 8 weeks waiting for new transmission,” one shared.

“2020 Chevy equinox new engine 3 months,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sahm via TikTok comments and email and to General Motors via press email for more information.

