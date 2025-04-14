‘How do these contractors not get fined for this stuff’: Expert inspects new-build $300K home. Then he brings out the leveling laser

A Texas-based home inspector is going viral on TikTok after exposing a string of problems inside a new home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Featured Video

Randall (@inspector_randle) doesn’t say a word in his video, but he doesn’t have to—his “no chill inspector handle” does all the talking.

In just over a minute, he points out several red flags that buyers might miss during a walk-through. However, several issues had commenters calling it a dealbreaker. As of Sunday, the video had racked up more than 3.5 million views.

What’s wrong with the home?

Randall starts his video in what looks like the home’s entryway. He crouches down, pulls out his laser level, and immediately spots the first issue: the floor isn’t level. It’s not clear whether that’s due to foundation problems or uneven settling, but he shows at least two walls that are visibly off.

Advertisement

To drive the point home, he whips out his signature “inspector handle” and bangs it against the floors and walls—aggressively.

Then he heads outside, where a brick is missing from the exterior—leaving a hole big enough, as one commenter put it, for “anything to crawl in and make a little nest.” It’s not the only entry point, either. Near what appears to be the front door, Randall shows a gap at the bottom wide enough for bugs to squeeze through.

Other issues? Dirty filters and a grimy shower drain. One commenter even claimed the drain had cement in it—though without Randall confirming it himself, that’s hard to verify. The Daily Dot has reached out to him via TikTok comment.

Between that and the structural concerns, some viewers weren’t convinced the contractor had done much of anything right.

Advertisement

Common issues with new builds

In the comments, some viewers who live in older homes thanked their lucky stars, saying they’d never trust a new build. Are they wrong?

Maybe not. According to Scott Home Services, common problems in new construction include dirty duct systems and doors that don’t shut properly—both of which Randall flagged in the Dallas home.

“You should never just assume that a newly built home is totally free of defects,” the site warned. “Look for these new construction issues when you’re purchasing a new home—and consider hiring a home inspector to ensure that you cover your bases.” In other words, people like Randall aren’t just helpful—they’re essential.

Advertisement

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically, Semper Fi Home Inspections points to miswired electrical systems, poor plumbing, and roofing issues as common problems.

Why so many issues? Rushed construction. When builders cut corners to meet deadlines, it can lead to serious long-term problems—foundation cracks, mold, cheap materials, you name it. That’s a big gamble when you’re investing $300,000 into a house.

It’s not clear from Randall’s video whether any of the problems were fixed before the buyers moved in. Hopefully, they were—otherwise, they’re in for more than a few surprises.

Advertisement

In the comments, some viewers were stunned that the home’s contractor still had a job after cutting so many corners.

“There should be annual review performances for these companies to decide whether or not they keep their contractor license,” one TikToker suggested.

“How do these contractors not get fined for this stuff,” another questioned.

Advertisement

“Please tell me you send these videos back in your inspection report,” a third commenter wrote.

Others, meanwhile, felt relieved they might never have to deal with the headaches of a newly built home.

“This has helped me make the decision to stay in my solid built 1978 home forever,” one viewer said.

“The fact that homes 30+ years ago were built so much better with less resources and technology is WILD,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“New homes are trash. Only buy older homes and fix them up,” a third commenter suggested, clearly unimpressed with new builds.

Some said they similarly found myriad issues with the homes they currently live in.

“Our inspector completely ignored the fact [that] our home had ZERO support under our living room flooring,” one woman shared. “We paid him $700 and then ended up having to pay $8k for the issues we found after.”

“Went around my sister’s new build doing this as a joke but got concerned at how many defects I actually found for a $500k home,” another added.

Advertisement

“My hallway would hate to see those lasers coming,” a third TikToker quipped. “Whoever did ours was way worse.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.