‘If I’m driving on the interstate my window has to be down’: Woman buys Jeep Cherokee. Then she encounters an unexpected issue—and she’s not alone

Jeeps have earned a reputation for unreliability, with Repair Pal ranking it 15 out of 32 for all car brands. Recently, a woman had to rent a loaner car after her new Jeep Cherokee started having problems, and viewers were able to relate.

In a video with over 27,000 views, TikTok user Melissa (@melissa.rp7) films herself as she’s parked in front of a Jeep dealership.

“So, I’m here, dropping off my Jeep,” she says. Then, she flips the camera to herself, placing her hand on her cheek, and sighs out of frustration.

“I’ve been having trouble with it already. It just makes this weird sound and it’s super loud,” the content creator explains. But that’s not the only issue.

“The whole car just vibrates and I have to open the door, open the window,” she says. “If I’m driving on the interstate my window has to be down. It just does it sometimes.”

Melissa was able to get a loaner while her car was being repaired. But, she says, the loaner car is nowhere as nice or spacious as hers. Before leaving it at the shop, the TikToker shows off her black 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited.

As soon as she is able to park, Melissa shares her thoughts about the white Jeep Cherokee she has on loan.

“God, it’s so small,” she says, opening the door to show the inside. “All my three kids would not fit in here.”

Melissa also writes in the caption about the car, “This better be one [and] only problem or she’ll probably be gone. But she’s so beautiful.”

Common problems with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

According to Lemberg Law, the most common issues with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee include problems with the car’s suspension, airbags, electrical systems, engines, exterior lighting, and forward collision avoidance system.

This particular Jeep model has already had 13 recalls, the most recent one in September due to the electrical system. Consumer Reports also claims that based on data from 2022 and 2023, they “expect the 2024 Grand Cherokee will be less reliable than the average new car.”

Fellow Jeep drivers can relate

Several Jeep owners expressed their own frustrations with the car company in the comments of Melissa’s post.

“I have the same problem with my it’s a 2024 with 5k miles and the transmission is not shifting correctly it’s in the shop,” one viewer wrote.

“Girl i got a jeep grand [cherokee] every month was something never again,” a second commented.

“Sameeeeee!!!!! Mines a 2024 jeep Cherokee limited L and SAME exact issue. Mine is going in on Monday 11/4 to be checked out. It’s a known issue all over Jeep forums!” a third agreed.

“Spent a month taking [my] jeep back and forth to the dealership. Traded it for a Honda,” a fourth stated.

On the Consumer Reports website, several other drivers also report issues with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“”Drivers side massaging seat stopped working within 2.5 months of acquiring the vehicle. Approximately 300 miles on the vehicle,” one said.

“Screen goes blank more than once a week. Comes back on within 24 hours. Dealer says there is a fix but won’t help fix it,” says another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Melissa via TikTok comment and direct message, and to Jeep via press email.

