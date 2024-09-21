‘Word to the wise’: Mechanic warns against buying CVT transmission cars while working on a Nissan

Buying a new vehicle can be a daunting task, especially with so much information and reviews out there. And there are myriad opinions on which vehicles are best suited for your needs.

In recent years, however, mechanics with years of hands-on experience have gained traction on platforms like TikTok, offering more grounded, nuanced advice.

One such expert, featured on the official account for Walsh Auto & Cycle (@walshauto), shared a strong recommendation in a recent TikTok video. Avoid cars with CVT transmissions.

“Word to the wise, do not buy a car or SUV or anything with a CVT transmission,“ he warns, while working on a Nissan.

Why are CVTs a problem?

The mechanic singles out manufacturers with these transmission issues.

“Obviously, Nissan is really bad about it. Fords are really bad about it.“

According to the mechanic, traditional automatic transmissions with red ATF fluid are much more reliable, saying, “Regular automatic transmissions… those last so much longer and have been proven.“

As far as the “newer“ vehicles with CVT transmissions go, “They are junk, they literally are junk, they fall apart,“ the mechanic claims.

He goes on to explain that they aren’t exactly easily repairable either.

“I wasn’t able to find a remand because they’re not really rebuildable,“ he stated. “So what you got to do is basically just keep taking used transmissions and throwing them in there.“

The mechanic then stated that a car owner whose car comes with a CVT transmission should be nervous even with a warranty.

“I got a year warranty on this,“ he says. “I’m hoping that in that year I don’t have to replace it again, but it’s a big headache for the customer. It’s a big headache for the shop.“

He further added, “I don’t like sticking stuff in it that is the same quality as what I took out of it.“

The mechanic advised those with CVT-equipped cars that are currently running well to sell them while they can.

“If you get to the point where you have to put a transmission in it, then put the transmission in it, then sell it.“

To conclude his video, the mechanic says: “Stay away from CVT transmissions. They are complete junk. They will waste your time and your money, and there’s a lot better things you could spend $3,000 on than a transmission… Twice.“

His video has garnered over 193,400 views at the time of writing.

Do the mechanic’s claims about CVT transmissions hold up?

According to a report by CarAndDriver, CVT transmission has a couple of advantages, such as its ability to change its gear ratio continuously, the smooth ride it provides, how lightweight it is, and more.

However, just like with any new technology, there are drawbacks as well. For example, drivers have complained about the loud droning sound the transmission makes during acceleration.

Additionally, some other common problems include shuddering, overheating, slipping, and a sudden loss of acceleration. To make matters worse, repairs tend to be costly and difficult to source.

Do most cars have CVT transmissions these days?

They’re everywhere. Audi, Chevy, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota have CVT transmissions on at least one of their current models. As this Reddit thread notes, you can usually spot-check this via your car’s VIN.

While some commenters agreed with the mechanic’s views, others shared their own experiences, which were entirely different.

“I’ve had 4 Nissan’s and have never had a problem,” wrote one commenter. “Try regular maintenance.”

“Toyota cvt transmissions are decent,” noted another. “I’ve seen Prius with 380k miles and still going.”

“Honda CVTs are the best transmissions out there,” stated a third. “I’ve owned 3 and had ZERO transmission problems. Currently car at 225K miles.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walsh Auto & Cycle (@walshauto) via TikTok comment and messaging.

