‘Over 800,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles’: Expert said GM dealerships lied to customers, offering free tuneup without fixing real issue

American auto manufacturers don’t have the best reputation online.

While companies like Ford and Jeep once represented the height of American automaking, today, cars from companies like these are frequently listed amongst the least reliable cars one can buy today.

Although some of these automakers have made efforts in recent years to improve the quality of their cars, many drivers still report problems. For example, one Jeep owner claimed that her car was so broken that the dealership advised to avoid making left turns. Another Chevrolet owner claimed that their vehicle broke down with only 1,500 miles on it.

Now, a TikTok user is claiming that American auto manufacturer General Motors is facing a class action lawsuit due to issues with its cars.

What’s wrong with GM cars?

In a clip with over 3.9 million views, TikTok user Brian Mello (@realbrianmello) claims that “General Motors will be facing a class action lawsuit over faulty transmissions.”

“The order comes from a federal appeals court, and the lawsuit claims that over 800,000 2015 through 2019 Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles were knowingly sold by GM with defective 8L 45 or 8L 98 speed automatic transmissions,” he continues.

Furthermore, he says that the lawsuit claims that customers have reportedly expressed concerns about their vehicles experiencing shuddering and shaking in higher gears, along with hesitation or a lurching sensation in lower gears. These problems allegedly persisted even after undergoing repairs.

“The lawsuit also accuses GM of telling dealers to go ahead and just assure their customers that harsh transmission shifts were normal, and that GM would cover transmission flushes for customers experiencing the issue during the warranty period without actually fixing the underlying issue,” the TikToker states.

While the TikToker says he has not had a problem with the eight-speed transmission, he claims that the “older six-speed transmission…always drove me crazy.”

Are these claims true?

While Mello’s claim about a class action lawsuit is true, the specifics of the claim have not yet been proven in court.

As noted by a recent article in CBT News, the most recent update to this story is that “General Motors (GM) has been ordered by a federal appeals court to face a class action lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold several hundred thousand vehicles with defective transmissions.”

This does not mean that the claim put forward by the class action lawsuit has been proven true or false; rather, GM must now defend themselves against it in court. It is presently unclear when this trial will actually take place.

That said, some internet users have reported similar issues to those laid out by the lawsuit. One mechanic claimed the Chevrolet Silverados, which are made by GM, experienced significant rattling and banging; another Chevrolet owner claimed her transmission needed to be replaced soon after purchasing it.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the lawsuit as well as their experiences with GM vehicles.

“4l60 is the. biggest price of junk,” said a commenter. “Had 3 go out on me switched to Toyota.”

“I had two transmission replacements and sold it after that!” added another. “Was sad to let it go but my warranty expired and was not going to keep fixing something that will never be fixed.”

“As a GM technician, thank God,” shared a third. “’Fixing’ the 8 speeds and telling customers ‘you’re good to go’ always pained me.”

“BRUH I HAVE A 2014 AND IVE BLOWN THROUGH TWO TRANSMISSIONS,” declared a further user.

The Daily Dot reached out to GM via email and Mello via email and Instagram DM.

