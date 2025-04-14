‘I have some bad news’: Man takes his car to dealership for oil change. Then they crash it into a wall

When someone takes their car in for maintenance, they understandably imagine that their car will leave the shop with fewer issues than when it arrived.

However, this isn’t always the case. For example, one woman claimed that she brought her car to a mechanic, only for them to end up breaking it. Another internet user alleged that he brought his BMW in for service, then discovered that they had accidentally given his car to someone else.

Now, an internet user says he encountered a whole new problem after taking his car in for an oil change.

What went wrong with this driver’s oil change?

In a video with over 62,000 views, TikTok user Dustin (@flatdustin) says he took his car into his dealership for an oil change.

However, when he got the call that his car was done, the dealership told him some unfortunate news.

“The guy at the dealership called me and he was like, ‘Hey, your car is done.’ I was like, ‘OK,’” the TikToker recalls. “He was like, ‘Also, I have bad news.’ ‘OK, like, what?’ ‘They hit your car on a wall.’”

“And I’m like, ‘[expletive], what?’” Dustin continues.

Dustin then says the dealership told him that they could give him a loaner car, but not until the following day. This was not a satisfactory response for Dustin.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, you are gonna actually give me a [expletive] private chauffeur. I’m gonna have a car service,’” the TikToker states.

Dustin adds that he eventually looked at the car and said that the damage “isn’t that bad.” However, given the nature of the damage, “the entire front bumper and the side fender” need to be replaced.

“I’m just [expletive] pissed,” he concludes. “Like, who do I need to sue? What would you do in this situation?”

What should you do if a dealership crashes your car?

In cases where a dealership has caused damage to your car, experts advise that you file a claim regarding the damage with your insurance.

If this does not get you toward the resolution you feel is appropriate, ABC News suggests doing several things.

First, they advise patience, as resolving such an issue can take time. Second, they say that if one can’t fix the issue with the local dealership, that person should go to the parent company. They suggest specifically seeking out the “VP of customer service, community relations or even marketing or investor relations” and explaining the details of your incident to them via email.

Finally, one can propose a fair, specific resolution and set a reasonable deadline for such an action to encourage them to fix your problem quickly.

In the comments section, users offered their own views about how the situation could be resolved.

“Don’t sign anythinggggg!” exclaimed a user. “Call your insurance company + don’t forget diminished value.”

“Claims adjuster here file with your insurance and their insurance. Their insurance will pay for the damage and do a diminished value claim,” echoed another.

“As a service manager at a dealership, [expletive] happens,” noted a third. “They should make it right and do what they need to do to take care of you. Loaner vehicles aren’t as simple as just pulling a car off of the lot.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dustin via TikTok DM and comment.



