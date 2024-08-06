‘Be careful’: Mechanic tells customer to ‘go get their money back’ from dealership after bringing in Nissan with only 11,000 miles on it

Could there be a burgeoning legal case owners of 2024 Nissan Pathfinders could bring against the automaker? It’s probably to early to tell, but a recent clip from prolific TikTok creator Menjicar (@menjicar) suggests there are some clear issues with vehicles that have been off the lot for less than a year.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 85,000 times, he’s sitting behind the wheel of a Pathfinder. The “check engine” light is shining brightly from the dashboard. The mechanic, whose credentials are unknown aside from the knowledge he shares in his many videos, tells us the owner brought the Pathfinder in, presumably because of the “check engine” light.

“Everybody out there should be careful whenever they buy this vehicle. This car only has 11,000 miles and the check engine light is already on,” he said, moments before plugging in a diagnostic computer to find the issue.

What’s up with the Nissan CVT transmission?

We see from the handheld reader that the problem is likely linked to the transmission. Other TikTok creators have shared their not-so-great views on Nissan’s CVT transmission. One important note: While prior model years of the Pathfinder used the CVT transmission, the 2024 model got an upgrade to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

“Sure enough, we get torque management feedback signal B. This thing is a 2024. And like I said, with only 11,000 miles, and it’s already having issues. Because the car’s so new, we’re just going to send it to the dealer for this problem. Most likely something with the transmission. These things are known for having really good transmissions. But we’ll tell the customer go get their money back.”

We’re going to guess he was being sarcastic about the “good transmissions” line.

Several model years of Pathfinders were included in a recent $277 million settlement with owners of:

2014 – 2018 Nissan Rogue

2015 – 2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 – 2018 Infiniti QX60

And, predictably enough, the main focus of the settlement was the CVT-style transmission used in those models, but not the 2024 edition.

So is the new Nissan Pathfinder any good?

Some nosing around among the opinionated folks on Reddit found mixed thoughts in a thread specifically about the transmission on the 2024 Pathfinder. One owner cautioned against making any rush judgements on the newer model: “I have seen folks posting comments over on PathfinderTalk.com about the newer Pathfinders in regards to the different transmission since Nissan finally gave up on the CVT in a few of the newer model years of vehicles. As others stated I would take it back to the dealership since a warranty is involved.”

Comments on the clip took a cautionary tone about Nissans in general.

“After working in the service industry for 2 years and serving alll times of cars I’m telling you now the only car to buy is a Toyota or Honda. Do not touch Anything else,” one mechanic wrote.

Another said his Nissan experience was something of a mixed bag: “My Nissan transmission gave out at 82k so nothing surprises me. But I do like them just not the transmission.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Menjicar via direct message, and to Nissan USA via web form.

