‘Whoever invented this can kick rocks’: Woman slams Jeep Grand Cherokee for Auto Stop/Start feature

A woman went viral on TikTok after she criticized the Auto Stop/Start feature on her Jeep Grand Cherokee.

In her video, which has garnered over 1.3 million views, TikTok user Lindsey Ladner (@lindsayladner) is sitting in her vehicle while the popular song “Greedy” by Tate McRae plays in the background.

Ladner then points the camera to the Auto Stop/Start feature on her vehicle, with the text “Whoever invented this can kick rocks” in the video’s overlay. “Every. Single. Time,” she wrote in the caption.

What’s the Auto Stop/Start feature in the Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The feature does exactly what the name implies; it automatically shuts down and restarts a vehicle’s engine in an effort to reduce fuel consumption.

The Auto Stop/Start feature isn’t a Jeep Grand Cherokee exclusive, however. Car manufacturers such as Acura, Cadillac, and Chevrolet also utilize the same system.

The way it works is by automatically turning off the engine when the vehicle comes to a complete stop, such as at a traffic light or in heavy traffic, and then restarting it when the driver releases the brake.

However, there are a slew of Jeep Grand Cherokee owners asking several Jeep subreddits or forums how to turn the feature off.

In one Grand Cherokee Reddit thread, for example, commenters said they turn this feature off more often than not, it doesn’t have a long battery life, and they don’t find it useful overall.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, other car owners with the same feature in their vehicle shared their distaste for it.

“The irony is that it’s actually harder on your engine to constantly turn off & start, causing earlier breakdown & more exhaust to come out,” remarked one user.

“You can disable that permanently lol,” said another. “My 2019 had it and hubby unhooked the wire under the hood. I got way too annoyed with it.”

“It was fine when it worked properly, but then it started shutting the Jeep off as soon as I’d stop at a red light. Soooo frustrating!” wrote a third. “I wish the button was to enable, not disable that function!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lindsey Ladner (@lindsayladner) via Instagram and TikTok messaging for more information. We’ve also contacted Jeep via email for official comment.

