‘Multi-millionaire at 19’: Woman bites into a jawbreaker candy. Then she has to go to the hospital

A woman decided to bite into a jawbreaker candy and ended up injuring herself so badly that she landed in the hospital. She also claims to have become a millionaire since suing the makers of the candy.

Javeria Wasim, who posts as Jawbreaker Girl (@jawbreakergirl) on TikTok, uploaded a short video four days ago in which she shared footage from her stay at the hospital. She received 1.3 million views.

In the clip, she has a thick piece of gauze taped to the bottom of her jaw. The text overlay simply reads, “She doesn’t know it yet, but this injury is going to make her a multi-millionaire at 19.”

“Crazy how life work,” Wasim writes in the caption.

What happened to Jawbreaker Girl?

In another post from December, Wasim claimed to have broken her jaw after she bit down on a jawbreaker candy. Jawbreakers are a classic hard candy made of compressed sugars. The ball-shaped treat is notoriously hard and often takes weeks to consume.

Wasim’s decision to try and bite into the sweet resulted in a broken jaw that needed to be wired shut for six weeks. During that time, she says she could not consume solid foods and had to stick to a liquid diet of soups and protein shakes.

“I lost seven pounds in two weeks. No chewing, no opening your mouth. You can’t even stick out your tongue,” she says.

That video also went viral, and Wasim’s story appeared in several news outlets at the time, including People.

Since the accident, Wasim also claims to have become a multimillionaire from winning a lawsuit against the candy.

In another post from February 2025, Wasim declares, “Jawbreaker, you’ve been served. I’m suing for $8 million in damages.”

In the caption, Wasim also claims that she won the lawsuit.

There is no public record of a lawsuit between Wasim and the Ferrara Candy Company, the manufacturer of Jawbreaker. The Daily Dot reached out to Wasim via Instagram direct message for further information.

Viewers don’t believe the TikToker

Many viewers were skeptical of Wasim’s story. They were especially wary about her claims that she won a lawsuit against the makers of jawbreaker candy.

“So we could all be rich if we do things that make no sense?” one person asked.

“Give it uppp. It’s been too long now,” a second said.

“Google said you didn’t win anything cause you never filed a lawsuit,” someone else wrote.

“We on the side of the company now,” said another fed-up user.

