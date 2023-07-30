Entering the Dark Web, the shadowy corners of the internet inaccessible by traditional search engines, is a source of nightmares and urban myths to many. And a new viral video does little to dispel those associations.

Until it cuts to the Chicken McNuggets order that is.

Stanford linebacker and internet privacy advocate Thunder Keck, known on TikTok as thunder_keck, recently posted a video that starts out like a spy thriller. The video, which Keck posted on July 25, has garnered over 4.9 million views. In it, Keck pulls his vehicle into a dimly lit McDonald’s parking lot at night.

Keck proceeds to open his laptop and access McDonald’s free Wi-Fi. He then opens Brave Browser, an open-source web browser that blocks most ads and web trackers. He then plugs in “the eye” a combo ring light/ webcam and, using Brave, opens up the dark website “Whisper to the Beast.”

The website is supposedly an AI Chatbot available on the dark net that is rumored to be a dark web version of chat GPT that scans the dark web for information and has no ethical safeguards. Keck has used Whisper to the Beast in several of his videos purporting to explore the dark web.

However, many are skeptical of its existence including users of Reddit’s r/deepweb community.

Keck proceeds to ask questions of the AI and responds to its prompts. Things grow considerably eerie until … he gets the munchies and pulls into the McDonald’s drive-thru to order a 10-piece McNuggets meal.

“NOT THE TEN PIECE ORDER IN THE MIDDLE OF IT,” comments one user. “DUDE YOU GOT GOT ANY KETCHUP,” wrote another.

Despite the comic relief, many commenters seemed to take “The Beast” and it’s potential threat very seriously.

“Omg. Make sure you Turn that computer off &close out everything before you drive home in case it stays on and tracks you,” user Laura Ledford (@thelauraledford) warned.

“I don’t think that’s an AI man lol stay safe,” another wrote.

The video takes another scary turn when the Beast tells Keck that a Walmart is only 16.1 miles away, indicating that it knows his location. Keck shuts down his computer, but adds another bit of suspense when he is unable to start his car.

“I thought bros car got hacked,” one viewer commented in response. “Please tell me your car has done that before,” wrote another.

Keck is eventually able to get his vehicle started and drives away, stating “I’m leaving right now.” He posted a follow-up video the next day stating that he was going to be “out of town for a bit.” He also states that he was “not surprised my location was leaked” but was “surprised the beast had it so fast.”

The Dark Web has made headlines for police busts, data hacks, and even not being as exciting as it’s cracked up to be.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keck via TikTok for further comment.