“It’s really simple”: The “Antipasto Salad Mom” shares her recipe after going viral on TikTok

A new neighbor snubbed at a Fourth of July party finally shared the salad recipe the internet’s been waiting for.

Nicole and her son were new to the area and invited to a Fourth of July cookout by guests of the hosts. Nicole prepared an antipasto salad with homemade cheese, homegrown vegetables, and cured meats for the gathering. But shortly after arriving at the cookout with her salad, she was called a “stranger” and told to leave.

TikTok users came to Nicole’s defense after she shared a tearful account of the event in a July 4 video with 35.3 million views. The drama whipped social media into a frenzy TikTok users referred to as “Antipasto-gate.” Overwhelmingly, commenters concluded that the hosts and icy guests were in the wrong, so only one question remained—what’s the salad recipe?

Nicole, aka “Antipasto Salad Mom,” dropped the salad recipe in a July 8 post with 2.9 million views. One TikToker exclaims, “WE HAVE THE SALAD RECIPE I REPEAT WE HAVE THE RECIPE 🗣️.”

Antipasto Salad Mom shares her recipe

Nicole finally shared the recipe for her storied salad. The super sweet homesteader mentioned her surprise at social media’s interest in the salad. “I gotta admit, I’m kind of shocked that people really wanted the recipe for this. But it’s really simple and I really hope you guys try it and enjoy it. It’s something that you can bring to any gathering.”

Nicole shared a generous step-by-step tutorial. She thanked social media for the support and said, “I hope this salad brings as many new friends to you as it does to me…”

“I would come to any one of your parties and bring this for you.”

How to make salad and win friends

Here’s how Antipasto Mom makes her salad:

Line a shallow container with hearty lettuce. Layer cured meats such as soppressata, hot capicola, and peppered salami, with thick-cut tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Add canned or pickled items to round out the dish. Nicole used pickled scapes, peppers, and onions from her garden. Add black pepper and drizzle olive oil and balsamic glaze over the salad.

What people are saying about Antipasto Mom’s salad

Commenters hyped on the beautiful salad referenced the rude and ungrateful neighbors—including the drama’s primary villain, Stacia—who rejected Nicole at the cookout.

“SHE MADE THE SALAD FROM HER OWN GARDEN! THEY WERE SO UNDESERVING OF THIS MASTERPIECE 😭😭😭”

“This was wayyyyy too classy and fancy for the rude ones.”

“Why doesn’t a random neighbor I’ve never met show up to my house with a nice salad like this? When will it be my turn??”

“Stacia is going to put raisins in it. 🤦🏽‍♀️”

