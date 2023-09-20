‘What mc D gonna do next, charge for refills?’: McDonald’s is parting ways with self-serve drinks

A TikToker recently went viral after posting a video claiming that McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve drinks.

The video was uploaded by @mcdonalds_hacks101, a TikToker who posts about fast food tips and tricks. The clip has received over 346,000 views as of publication. In it, the TikToker records a self-service drink station in a McDonald’s lobby.

“McDonald’s is Getting Rid of Self Service Drinks,” an on-screen caption reads. “This is due to people stealing. So without further ado….. We say farewell 2023.”

The TikToker elaborates in the video’s caption, writing: “McDonalds is parting ways with self service drinks as we go into 2024.”

Though McDonald’s announced plans to remove self-serve drink machines from its U.S. locations, the transition is not happening immediately. According to The Associated Press, the fast food giant plans to remove all self-service machines by 2032. It’s unclear if McDonald’s locations outside the U.S. will follow suit.

In the comments section of @mcdonalds_hacks101’s video, many viewers offered reasons behind the company’s decision.

“It’s not just for stealing,” one said. “It deters customers from having to get refills so it saves on product in the long run.”

“They’re getting rid of it because the dining room traffic has gone down. It’ll take a few years to implement,” another offered.

Some shared that the machines’ removal wouldn’t affect their dining experience.

“I recall having to get refills at counter back in early 2000s and 90s, so what. its not that big of a deal. nothing new anyways,” one explained.

Others stated that the change was another reason for them not to visit the restaurant.

“With the prices and now this there is no reason to go anymore I guess,” a viewer said.

McDonald’s is transitioning from self-serve beverage stations to “create a consistent experience for both McDonald’s workers and their customers at all ordering points,” according to Today. This move is meant to ensure that no matter how customers order food—via drive-thru, app, kiosk, or at a counter—they will always get their products the same way.

The Daily Dot contacted @mcdonalds_hacks101 and McDonald’s via email for further information.