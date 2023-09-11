‘This can’t be inflation’: Parent says he spent $53 on Taco Bell for family of 4. They spent $66 at an upscale restaurant that morning

Fast food establishments are almost always associated with quick and cheap meals. However, in recent years, more and more customers have been lambasting the prices being charged by many of these establishments. While inflation has seen a rise in the cost of grub both in grocery stores and restaurants throughout 2022 and 2023, there are some folks who believe that there’s got to be something else going on.

One TikToker thinks fast food establishments are just deciding to arbitrarily jack up the cost of its offerings because people are willing to buy it regardless of price after paying an unsatisfactory price at Taco Bell. In a viral video, user Derrick (@delta_whiskey89) only adds more flames to the “cost of fast food is getting too d*mn high!” debate.

In the clip, the father of two relays how, as a family of four, it cost him almost the same amount of money to eat at an “upscale” breakfast restaurant as it did to get dinner at Taco Bell. He refuses to believe that the cost of Taco Bell’s offerings is only attributed to inflation and goes on to accuse the chain of “price gouging” and taking advantage of its customers.

He begins the video by holding up a receipt to the camera as he speaks directly into the lens.

“I try not to complain too much, but we just went to Taco Bell and got food for four of us,” he says, panning his camera to show the back of his vehicle where two of his children are sitting. “And it was $53. This morning we went to an upscale breakfast restaurant and got breakfast for all four of us, including an appetizer, and that was $66.”

Baffled by the similarity in prices despite the marked difference in the quality of food, Derrick attempts to reconcile with the fact that he was being charged so much money for Taco Bell.

“So Taco Bell is almost the same exact price to feed a family of four, as it is to go to an upscale breakfast restaurant?” he questions. “Make it make sense. I don’t understand. I mean I understand inflation’s crazy but this has to be greed.”

He then highlights how much cheaper the chain used to be.

“I mean we got three Cheesy Gordita Crunches and they were $14,” he says of his recent experience. “So they’re like $4, $5 a piece now for a taco. At Taco Bell. A Beefy Five Layer Burrito is $3.89. I don’t understand how…this can’t be inflation. Taco Bell used to be like a dollar, you could get dollar… a Beefy Five Layer Burrito was like $2, I don’t know man. Make it make sense. This is insane to me. The price, this has to be price gouging.”

Commenters who replied to his post seemed to agree with him, like one person who wrote, “Man, you used to get food at Taco Bell for four people for like $10.”

“I just went to Taco Bell yesterday and said the same,” another wrote.

But there were a number of folks who chimed in stating that savings akin to the Taco Bell prices of yesteryear are available for folks within the Taco Bell mobile app, highlighting that meal deals are available for those who choose to install it.

“Gotta check the app! online exclusive has a $6 box where I am. comes with 3 items and a drink. cheesy gorita crunch is one of the options,” one TikToker wrote.

Another said, “Y’all don’t use the apps for every fast food spot?! Crazy savings some days.”

According to Food Truck Empire, Taco Bell instituted an overall 10% price hike to its menu in 2023, which is after a 14.6% item cost increase in 2022 from the previous year as well. The outlet did highlight that Taco Bell does offer a $10 meal deal that includes enough grub for two people. it comes with two fountain drinks, two burrito supremes, two steak chalupas, and two chips and cheese, which folks can customize with spicier offerings if they desire. So if you’re trying to save money when you’re eating “outside the bun,” check out what specials are available before chowing down.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell via email and Derrick via TikTok comment for further information.