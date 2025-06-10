“First time I buy eggs in like 8 months”: 1.7 million eggs have been recalled over Salmonella contamination. Here’s how to know if your eggs are affected

An immunologist warns shoppers about a recent Salmonella-related recall of 1.7 million eggs, sharing how they can identify affected cartons.

Featured Video

Why did the FDA recall 1.7 million eggs?

According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), August Egg Company is voluntarily recalling millions of organic brown eggs due to Salmonella. The report includes the serial numbers of the impacted eggs.

Grocery stores like Walmart, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs sell the recalled eggs. The cartons have sell-by dates between March 4 and June 4.

Advertisement

TikToker and immunologist Dr. Rubin shares images of the recalled eggs in a viral video, telling shoppers to double-check the cartons in their fridges.

“If you think you’re a part of this recall, please do not consume these eggs,” he urges.

The egg-related Salmonella outbreak has caused illness in 79 people, while 21 have been hospitalized in several states, as reported by Forbes.

Advertisement

What do shoppers think of the Salmonella outbreak?

In the comments on Dr. Rubin’s TikTok, many viewers lamented that eggs have only recently become widely available after widespread shortages at the beginning of the year.

“THE FIRST TIME I BUY EGGS IN LIKE 8 months. Grrrr,” one wrote.

“I was just saying there’s no [expletive] way our egg supply went back to pre-bird flu levels without something being wrong!” another ranted.

Advertisement

“Babe, I just bought a whole dozen,” a third said.

Others warned of the seriousness of contracting Salmonella, the bacterial infection that causes symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pains, and fever.

“I had salmonella once in college. You. Do. Not. Want. It. I thought I was dying, worst six weeks of my life,” one shared.

“My partner got out of the hospital not too long ago from salmonella. It was bad. He had contaminated potato salad from a local specialty store. Had egg in it. So yeah very dangerous,” another wrote.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.