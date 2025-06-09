“Work smarter, not harder”: Video of Target’s window-washing drone divides viewers

We appear to be living in the future, as a viral video of a drone power washing windows at a local Target store is going viral on TikTok.

Target’s window-washing drones go viral

The video, which is sparking discussion across TikTok and other social media apps, was captured in Brooklyn’s downtown neighborhood and uploaded by @smolsboard on June 6, 2025.

The video’s caption states, “Wait what?? LOL,” while the popular TikTok earworm song “WTHELLY” plays in the background.

In the video, we can clearly see a drone flying and spraying water at the windows in what looks to be Target’s downtown Brooklyn location.

Based on the unique building structure of the store and illuminated white Target logo clearly visible inside the window, the location appears to be the Fulton Street location at 445 Albee Square West.

A not-so-new technology for some retailers

But how common are these robot drone window washers anyway? (Even I, someone who lives in NYC, haven’t seen this before.)

It was previously reported in January of this year that Walmart would be using drone-assisted window cleaning at its new home office campus in Bentonville, Arkansas. In July 2024, Pinnacle Bank Arena utilized the same power-washing technology to clean its Nebraska location.

A Forbes article detailing their findings at this year’s CES showcase shouts out an “AI-Powered window cleaning” robot and estimates it to cost around $1,200.

It doesn’t seem like everyday homeowners are adapting to this just yet, but it’s clear that larger companies are testing the waters with the technology.

New Yorkers on TikTok react

Viewers are divided about the window-washing drone sightings, with some happy to see them and others feeling completely spooked.

As with most human jobs, people are expressing their issues with the AI takeover in this instance. “The robots really taking everyone’s jobs omg,” quips one TikToker.

“Give the window cleaning people back their jobs,” says another.

Others expressed relief over the job going digital due to concerns over (human) worker safety. “I like this, I always worry about the workers hanging,” said one user.

“They saw the video of the window cleaners hanging on for dear life a few weeks back and said hell nah,” says another.

One commenter practically cheered along, saying, “I’ve been saying this for so long, AI can take over this job!”

There were also plenty of questions about the little details. “Still got to squeegee them,” quips one TikToker.

Another commenter asked, “How would they dry it? Or would they let it naturally dry?”

One commenter warned that the “drone will waste too much water, and windows still will be dirty.” Another already took issue with the job done, saying, “Not a good job. Workers are needed to clean correctly.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target for comment and more context.

