“Getting $300+ each for them”: People are reselling Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap for hundreds on eBay

Fans of actress Sydney Sweeney are reselling her controversial bathwater-infused bar soap for hundreds on eBay, sparking discussion on social media.

Why are fans reselling Sydney Sweeney’s soap?

Sweeney collaborated with Dr. Squatch to create a bar of soap infused with her actual bathwater.

The soap sold out online minutes after the drop on Dr. Squatch’s website, but now fans are reselling it on platforms like eBay. Some fans on Reddit claimed the soap sold out just seconds after they clicked on their cart to purchase.

“I tried from minute one. No chance. What a joke,” a commenter lamented.

“Been in line since they dropped, finally refreshed and got the checkout only to be met with a ‘out of stock’ pop up,” another wrote.

Some scalpers who scored bars of the soap listed them for hundreds of dollars on resale platforms. One bar of soap sold for $800 on eBay.

The soap was sold with a certificate from Dr. Squatch that assures Sweeney’s bathwater was infused into it.

What does social media say about the soap resale?

Redditors reacted to the high resale prices of Sweeney’s bathwater-infused soap.

“Some scalper probably bought most of them for $8 and now is getting $300+ each for them,” one Redditor wrote.

“While the humor in this isn’t lost on me, it’s.. honestly pathetic this even exists. And there is a market for it. Good for her though,” another said.

“I’m flagging and reporting every single eBay and Mercari listing I see; if I can’t get it the right way, bots can’t sell theirs,” one Sweeney fan insisted.

Others joked about the controversial merch.

“Switch 2 or Bathwster Bliss from scalpers off eBay? decisions decisions,” one joked.

“If this gets dudes to wash their asses I’m here for it,” another writes.

“So many weirdos in the world, she’s about to be a multi-zillionaire,” a third added.

“Omg surely this is an Onion article,” another remarked.



