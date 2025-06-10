HVAC system prices may be going up. Here’s why

When you’re running your budget numbers this summer, keep in mind that it might cost more in the coming months to replace or repair your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. You can attribute that to a Biden administration era rule requiring more eco-friendly refrigerants.

A United States Environmental Protection Agency rule was recently finalized. It’s intended to manage wasteful leaks from large refrigeration and air conditioning equipment. It’s also intended to aid in the fight against climate change.

According to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are synthetic gasses used in cooling and refrigeration. They stay in the environment for a stunning 15 years. They also represent around 2% of the greenhouse gases that contribute to the global climate crisis.

“By reducing leaks and promoting innovative reuse of existing HFCs, this final rule will help the nation achieve an 85% HFC phasedown by 2036 while boosting American leadership and competitiveness,” the EPA press release states.

Industry leaders weigh in

Some in the industry are complaining and predicting that it will cost the consumer big time. Jorge Alvarez, co-founder of a refrigerant company called iGas USA said the EPA is trying to accomplish too drastic of a change in too short a period of time. He wrote a column calling the rule an “air conditioning industry crisis” that he predicts will cost $25 billion.

There is reportedly now a shortage of a new refrigerant that is now required, according to Fox26. The two required in new HVAC units are the R454-B or R-32. The HVAC Dope Show, an HVAC business, breaks down the differences between both on YouTube:

And experts reportedly say that it’s going to get more expensive and more difficult to repair old ones as they get phased out.

However, it’s important to note that Alvarez isn’t the only one with an opinion. The EPA’s press release quotes Stephen Yurek of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute.

“This final rule, which is an important part of the ongoing transition from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) to next-generation refrigerants, is the first, but important, step in refrigerant management policy for the HFC transition,” he said.

