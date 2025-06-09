“Not the sippy cup”: Coco Gauff explains that the French Open trophy you see on TV isn’t the one champions go home with

Professional U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff just won the French Open, and while the title is huge, the trophy she gets to keep… isn’t.

In a TikTok video that’s already garnered more than 1.3 million views, the 21-year-old tennis champ gave fans a closer look at the difference between the iconic silver cup she held above her head after the win and the version she brought home.

What does the trophy she gets to keep look like?

She starts the video by showing a photo of herself on the court, lifting the official French Open trophy.

“I just won French Open… and this is the trophy that you guys see—the one that we take pictures with, do press with, and all that,” Gauff says.

Then she cuts to reality.

“But actually, we don’t get to take this home,” she explains. “This stays with the tournament, and I’m gonna show you guys the one we take home.”

She holds up a much smaller silver cup—basically a mini version of the original—and gives a little size comparison.

“It’s like a mini replica of the trophy… It’s really small,” Gauff continues.

To prove the point, she grabs a Perrier bottle and a regular cup, placing them next to the mini trophy.

“This is a cup,” she says, laughing. “And that’s how small it is.”

Even though it’s tiny, she says it’s still special.

“It is very pretty and it is like a miniature version of the real trophy, so this is the one I get to take home,” Gauff states.

After posting the video, Gauff’s comments quickly filled up with reactions, most of them amused by the size of the take-home trophy.

“Oooh it’s like they want you to have space on your shelf to collect more,” one person joked.

“Not the sippy cup for the CHAMPION,” another said.

“As long as the check is big… congrats” someone else added.



