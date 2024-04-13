‘Fast food has forgotten its place’: Woman’s meal at McDonald’s costs $12.29. She gets a similar meal at Chili’s for $11.87

People have been complaining about McDonald’s rising prices all year, noticing that their go-to items are becoming less and less affordable.

Some people think it’s time to ditch fast food altogether, saying that it just doesn’t seem worth it anymore, considering the quality, quantity, and price that you’re getting it at.

We’ve always known fast food isn’t great for your health, but that felt more fine when you were paying a few bucks for a meal. Now, folks are paying $10-$20 for a meal that isn’t great for them and allegedly has questionable food standards.

Others have called this out across the internet, from viral videos to full articles. One customer’s Mickey D’s iced coffee was giving Starbucks price without the Starbucks quality.

A former McDonald’s corporate chef pointed out that the chain is seemingly moving away from Value Menu items as they started charging sometimes double what an item used to cost (like how a hash brown can now run you $2.50).

In a TikTok with more than 70,000 views, Amanda (@advicedcoffee) explained why it ends up being a better value to eat at a fast-casual spot like Chili’s than at McDonald’s.

“I think I’m swearing off fast food, and here’s why,” Amanda said.

In her area, a McDonald’s double quarter pounder with cheese meal costs $12.29. It’s just the burger, medium fry, and a drink that you can’t refill.

Chili’s, on the other hand, has a 3 for Me meal that lets you choose a beverage (unlimited refills on soft drinks), starter, and main course for $11.87 with tax.

“If I wanna go all out, I can get a margarita for another $4,” Amanda said.

“Fast food just isn’t worth it anymore. If I can go to a casual dining restaurant, get a larger burger, with more sides, free refills, why would I even go to a fast-food restaurant?” Amanda said.

Some people may still choose a fast-food spot despite the price because of its convenience.

Several people pointed out in the comments section that eating at a place is still going to be a bit more expensive since you should be tipping your server.

“Don’t exclude the tip too. make sure you tip your servers,” a person said.

So that $11.87 Chili’s meal would be $14.24 with a 20% tip.

Many others agreed with Amanda.

“I remember when that used to be $4 for the whole meal,” a top comment read.

“I took my two kids to chilis. Even with getting chips and them getting desserts it was cheaper than a recent trip to Wendy’s,” a person shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda and McDonald’s for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.