“Had no idea”: People are just now finding out why Benefit’s Benetint was invented

Many makeup enthusiasts use Benefit Cosmetics’ Benetint to give their lips and cheeks a rosy flush. However, that’s not the tint’s original use.

What did Benefit invent Benetint for?

Former Benefit Cosmetics counter worker and TikToker Lauren Bliss (@laurenbliss91) says she discovered that the brand’s Benetint was originally created in the 1970s to make exotic dancers’ chest areas “stand out more” while performing. According to a report by Allure, many dancers quickly caught on to this makeup hack, making the brand a hit.

“They used a combination of rose petals and carmine,” Bliss explains. “I feel like this cheekiness with their branding continued for a long time.”

In a different viral TikTok, another TikToker expresses their shock when they discovered the original use for Benetint, throwing the bottle onto the couch in dismay.

“Me after I found out what Benetint is actually for,” the on-screen text of their video reads.

How did makeup lovers respond to the discovery?

In the comments of Bliss’s TikTok, viewers say they had no idea that Benefit’s Benetint wasn’t originally a lip and cheek tint.

“Cool. I’m bored and going to put this on mine right now,” one said.

“Huh. Had no idea,” another wrote.

“Benetit,” a third joked.

“Just side eyed my benetint blush from across the room,” another commenter said.

Others pointed out that Benetint’s origin story circulates on the internet every few years.

“Every five years a new wave of people learn the truth about benetittie. But like… we love a multitalented diva…?!” one viewer remarked.

“Am I the only one who’s known this for YEARS? lol,” another said.

“Blush in general has been used for hundreds if not thousands of years for that purpose. It just isn’t commonly used for that today,” a third noted.

“Yeah I used to work for benefit. They told me this in my training/onboarding,” a fourth shared.

