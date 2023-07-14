‘The way the worker just drops it right in’: McDonald’s customer picks up order in fishing net after new policy charges 15 cents per bag

The saga of the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada ban on single-use bags—even paper ones—has created a firestorm of videos on TikTok. Customers online are sharing their creative ways of ensuring their drive-thru McDonald’s orders get from the window to their car all in one piece.

The bag ban comes from a July 1 rule implemented in the city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, leading at least one McDonald’s location to advertise the 15-cent charge for a bag. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, the bag ban is intended to reduce the use of all single-use items, not just plastics.

Generally, people are unhappy that the cost has been passed directly to the customer.

From using the tray liner to suggesting they would rather bring a grocery store bag for their items, customers of the restaurant have graduated to using ironic items, like a fishing net for a fish sandwich.

In a video posted to TikTok by local radio hosts at @ryderfm, Lisa and Ryder share that the latter of the pair has lost a bet, and that Lisa can choose whatever receptacle he must use to receive his McDonald’s order.

“You’re going to be super embarrassed,” Lisa says before Ryder goes to retrieve the item from the back of their SUV.

Using a fishing net with a short handle, Ryder can receive their sandwich orders, which are dropped unceremoniously into the net by the employee.

Multiple commenters remarked on the reaction, or lack thereof, from the McDonald’s employee.

“She acted like people do this daily,” one commenter wrote.

“She did not hesitate to toss that in there,” another user said.

“They way it was just normal for her to toss it in the net,” one viewer shared.