McDonald's drive-thru worker hands customer's order on a tray after bag fee policy is implemented

A bag-free policy has led at least one customer to get creative with a tray liner to transport their order from the drive-thru window to their car in one piece.

In a video posted by user @valbrule, a dine-in tray is brought to the drive-thru window when her order is ready, apparently due to a regional ban on bags.

“This is what the city is doing to us now,” an employee says while laughing as they hand off the order.

The poster said she tried not to record the employee, and that she had a relatively small order to keep together.

“I only had 3 things lol i was careful not to video the worker , some people dont like that,” the video’s caption reads. “But he was so nice.”

The bag ban comes from a July 1 rule implemented in the city of Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada, leading at least one McDonald’s location to advertise the 15-cent charge for a bag. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, the bag ban is intended to reduce the use of all single-use items, not just plastics.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @valbrule via Instagram direct message as well as to McDonald’s via email regarding the video.

Some viewers wondered how this might impact food delivery, as the items still need to be contained.

“what happens if u use a delivery service?” one commenter wrote. “the delivery persons hands r going to be all over everyone’s good and all in 1 bag?”

Another commenter responded, suggesting that the price of the bag is likely now rolled into the cost of delivery.

Multiple viewers shared they have purchased their own containers to use for purchased items—not just McDonald’s—in light of the ban.

“not me getting a dollarama mini crate for my car,” one commenter wrote.

“why should we have to pay 15 cents for a bag that’s going to be used for 30 seconds?” another commenter wrote. “I went to dollarama and bought a bunch of shower caddys so that I can put the food in them. but I also probably won’t be going to the drive thru now.”