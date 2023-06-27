‘Managers after firing people to make room for more workers’: Worker complains about managers who cut her hours yet hire more people

It can be difficult to make ends meet working in restaurants or retail, especially if your manager is cutting hours while continually hiring new employees.

TikToker Bella (@imissjennamarbleslol) recently posted a viral clip of herself reacting to her manager cutting hours, while hiring new employees. The video was viewed over 2.9. million times as of Tuesday.

A white text overlay above her head sums up the issue: “Managers after over hiring and then cutting the old workers hours.” Bella performs a short dance beneath the text.

Bella isn’t the first worker to complain about the issue on TikTok. Recently, a worker at Marshall’s took to the popular social media platform to vent about the same thing.

Viewers of Bella’s video also shared their own experiences with having work hours cut due to over-hiring.

“Oh is this happening to everyone?” one user asked. “I don’t even work for 8 days straight because they just decided to not schedule me.”

“Was just hired and everyone’s hours are being cut. I am totaling 9 hours a week,” replied another worker.

“Literally my job rn. Now I’ve gotta pick up A 3rd job. Love this late stage capitalist hellscape,” complained another user.

“Then everyone quits then ur working OT until the cycle starts again,” pointed out one commenter, referring to how over-hiring can lead to a cycle of even more resignations.

Many people discussed why managers routinely hire new employees just to penalize older workers by cutting their hours.

“The new ones work faster and get Pay less, don’t have kids so can work overtime and weekends if necessary. I would take that deal,” explained one user, matter-of-factly.

“Because the longer you have an employee the more you have to pay them,” another commenter agreed.

One worker confirmed this theory, adding, “My manager gave me three days one time and said, oh it’s slow but gave it all to the new people just to save budget smh.”

