‘They do it on purpose’: Marshall’s workers say their hours are getting cut. The store is still hiring

It is always disappointing for workers when employers reduce their hours, resulting in a pay cut.

However, the move can seem especially hurtful when the company continues to hire new employees as their current ones struggle to make a good living.

In a viral TikTok that has received over 186,000 likes, one Marshall’s employee says that’s precisely what is happening at her store.

“Our job cutting hours and hiring,” the clip’s caption read. “How does that make sense?”

In the video, TikToker Moana (@lookongatmoana22) does a happy jig to the song “Falsetto” alongside her “work wife,” but it is clear the pair aren’t happy about facing reduced hours and pay.

In the comments section, many viewers related to the worker’s struggle.

“OMG FINALLY OTHER ASSOCIATES THAT FEEL ME ON THIS,” one user wrote.

“GURLLL THATS WHAT IM SAYING HOW WE DONT GOT HOURS BUT WE GOT HOURS FOR THE NEW PPL BFFR,” another commented.

Others offered up explanations for the employer’s seemingly contradictory behavior.

“It’s Bec they don’t want to give employees full time benefits which is min 30+ hours,” one viewer said.

“Every retail place ever like burlington, Ross, tj maxx, etc. they do it on purpose,” another agreed.

Moana is not the first TikToker to complain about slashed work hours. In February, a Starbucks worker went viral after he complained that workers at the store were facing unprecedented reductions in their hours. Yet, many stores have reported having to cut down their opening hours because of labor shortages.

The Daily Dot contacted Moana via TikTok comment and Marshall’s via email for further information.