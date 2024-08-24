‘You obviously don’t understand’: Macy’s worker refuses to allow service dog in store. The customer passes out

Macy’s has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with a manager purportedly refusing to let a service dog into the store without a leash. Using the @official.service.dogs TikTok account, Payton shared the confrontation on the platform, wherein it amassed 2.4 million views.

In the four-minute clip, the Macy’s manager told Payton that it was “store policy” to not let unleashed animals in the store. In response, Payton quoted the American Disabilities Act (ADA), which stipulates that service animals must be leashed “unless the individual’s disability prevents using these devices or these devices interfere with the service animal’s safe, effective performance of tasks.” According to Payton, her dog applied to this exception because a leash prevents it from performing its task.

As the discussion continued, Payton said that “federal law overrides store policy.” The manager, however, appeared to remain steadfast. The manager then said the customer wouldn’t need the dog’s assistance as Macy’s staff would help Payton and her friend, who was also present during the exchange.

“Can you sense a medical episode, can you smell a medical episode?” Payton said in response. Near the end of the four-minute video, the dog is nudging Payton’s foot to “alert” her. The camera then cuts to Payton seemingly passed out on the floor with the dog next to her.

“And this, ladies and gentlemen is what happens when you harass a service dog team,” Payton’s friend said.

For the most part, commenters were supportive of Payton’s predicament.

“I don’t think legally they can even question this,” one wrote.

“That manager needs to be fired and charged,” another added.

While a third said, “Please sue them, so they learn what the law truly is. They put you guys both in danger and that’s not right. I’m so sorry.”

Payton didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

What happened next?

On her personal account (@workingdog.onyx), Payton provided an update for viewers. She explained that she returned to Macy’s the next day, wherein a worker told her that the manager wasn’t “educated.”

Payton also claims that Macy’s saw the video and reached out, saying they were “disappointed.” However, the TikToker claims that she was speaking to a bot; she sent Macy’s her phone number, but the store never responded. In a further comment on the update video, Payton claims that the Macy’s worker in question was fired.

Macy’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

This kind of situation is a lot more common than you might think. It was only recently that a man and his service dog went viral after a server tried to kick them out of a restaurant.

“We don’t allow dogs inside, no matter what,” the manager said. “If you have a service animal, we allow you to sit on the patio on a leash.” While the restaurant reportedly apologized, the video remained online.

