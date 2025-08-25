“Guys I’m scared”: Butter candle season is a thing and it’s coming

TikTok has brought back one of its strangest food trends: butter candles. Equal parts mood lighting and edible centerpiece, these self-melting creations sparked confusion and fascination when they first went viral in 2021. Now, the return of “butter candle season” has people demanding explanations…and tutorials.

It sounds like it shouldn’t be allowed, but it’s something you can make yourself if you’re brave enough.

Butter candles are so back in 2025

The reminder that butter candles can and do exist came from TikToker @erin_dittmer over the weekend. She gained 5.2 million views with a video compilation of bread bowls holding candles. Hands scrape their melting contents out with butter knives and smear them on the bread, or just dunk it straight into the good stuff, right next to the flame.

Commenters wasted no time in freaking out.

“Pardon me, what?? Bu-bu-BUTTER CANDLE SEASON!??!?!?!?!?!?!?” gushed @justcrystal324. “Now that I know that’s a thing, it will never NOT be butter candle season.”

“What do y’all mean butter candle,” said @heckinpizzanuggets. “Is it butter or is it like a legit candle made of candle wax. Guys I’m scared what is happening.”

Some suggested that this must be illegal while others dreamed of flavor variations like garlic and cinnamon.

One of the earliest TikTok videos introducing butter candles to millions dates back to December 2021. In fact, based on trends from previous years, December seems to be butter candle season, not early autumn. Then again, butter is good year-round, so do what you want.

According to Today, @sooziethefoodie was inspired by tallow candles. Ancient cultures used tallow—rendered from beef or mutton fat—to make candles for thousands of years before switching over primarily to wax in the 1800s.

Anything that melts but can hold a firm shape can work as a candle. Why not butter?

How to make a butter candle:

It wasn’t long before commenters were demanding a tutorial, and Erin Dittmer obliged with a cinnamon butter candle recipe. It’s surprisingly easy to pull off—all you need is softened butter, powdered sugar, and cinnamon (or pumpkin spice if you really want that fall vibe).

Here’s what you do:

Mix 2/3 cup softened butter with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon in a bowl.

Grab a paper cup and poke a small hole in the bottom.

Thread a wick through the hole.

Fill the cup with the butter mixture.

Freeze until solid.

Let it sit out for 15 minutes before serving, preferably in the middle of a round bread loaf.

Commenters are still having trouble comprehending this sorcery.

“Wait this is some magic right here,” wrote @itsme.gracyv.

TikToker @cottoncandyarse, meanwhile, noted that this is “the type of white woman I aspire to be.”

