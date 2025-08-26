“We feel duped by them”: The original UGG Since 1974 brand is being forced to change its name in the USA

Beloved Australian sheepskin shoe brand UGG Since 1974 drops the “three little letters” in the United States following legal issues with the American trademark holder.

Why is the original UGG brand changing its name?

In a TikTok posted on Aug. 26, the grandchild of UGG Since 1974’s founders, Todd, announces the name change.

“We’re officially dropping those three little letters,” he says. Todd clarifies that the branding will not change outside of the United States.

“Here in Australia, we’ll still be the same as we always have been. But outside of Australia, something big is happening,” he says, noting that content produced prior to the rebrand may be removed from the brand’s social media accounts.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, the owner of the U.S. “UGG” trademark, previously sued the Australian business in 2016.

The Australian brand argued that “ugg” is a common word for sheepskin boots, and shouldn’t be trademarked on its own.

Now, the shoe brand goes by “Since 1974,” dropping the “UGG.”

How did shoppers react to the rebrand?

In the comments, fans of the original shoe brand express their frustration with the American trademark holders.

“UGG USA should be ashamed of what they did,” one writes.

“It is a joke that the original founder must give up his name in favor of a fake from the USA,” another says.

Others say they will no longer support the U.S. brand.

“I will ONLY buy from Since 74. UGG USA,” a commenter says.

“Most of the US consumers, like myself, had no idea that we weren’t buying from the original company. We feel duped by them,” another writes.

“This is so sad. Anyway, I’ll be going to Australia to buy some Uggs,” a third adds.

