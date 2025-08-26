“Install a Ring cam ASAP”: New renters stunned by threatening letter taped to their door hours after moving in

A young couple moving into their first apartment together expected a fresh start; instead, they were greeted with hostility. Just hours after getting their keys, they returned from dinner to find an all-caps handwritten letter taped to their door, accusing them of being disruptive and threatening eviction. The “nasty” note, posted to the r/Apartmentliving subreddit by u/Practical_Ad_2427, racked up 58,000 upvotes and nearly 9,000 comments as users blasted the anonymous neighbor for harassment and classism.

Featured Video

u/Practical_Ad_2427 wrote, “Letter taped to our door 8 hours after getting the keys to our new apartment…” and included a photo of the note.

The anonymous neighbor wrote in all caps, “It’s day 1 for you and you’ve already interrupted all of your neighbors’ lives.”

“Your disrespectful slamming doors, yelling, stomping, etc. will not be tolerated,” they wrote, going on to threaten the couple with fines and eventual eviction.

Advertisement

“This is a strata; with strata rules! Noise will not be tolerated!” they wrote. (A strata is a dwelling in a multi-unit development in Australia, wherein some units are rented, some are owned, and responsibilities for common areas are shared.)

“Should this continue there will be noise violation warnings,” the anonymous complaint states. “We’ve paid very good money to purchase these homes to get away from ignorant, disrespectful renters! ENOUGH!”

The word “renters” was underlined as if the homeowner meant to emphasize the word as a slur.

u/Practical_Ad_2427 was surprised and “validated” by the overwhelming response to his post. “I needed to hear some unbiased opinions just to make sure I wasn’t crazy and this letter was, in fact, completely unhinged,” he told Newsweek. Reddit users commented that the nasty note could be considered harassment. Some commenters suggested creative ways to retaliate.

Advertisement

“I would frame it and hang it on my front door. I’m not even kidding.”

The Reddit user explained that he and his girlfriend have lived in apartment buildings in the past. He said they know how to maintain respectful noise levels while living among neighbors in close quarters.

“We began moving small things in around 2pm. We would do a trip at a time from car to apartment without leaving any boxes, containers or anything in hallways and common areas.” He mentioned that they ran into two people on the elevator who “were super nice, welcomed us to the building and wished us good luck with the move.”

Advertisement

Although u/Practical_Ad_2427 doesn’t know who wrote the note, he mentioned that he noticed a woman staring at them from her balcony. He wrote, “If I had to guess who wrote that letter my money would be on her, but I have no idea what she is basing these claims on. We don’t even walk past her unit when we take the elevator.”

According to the post on Reddit, the couple informed management and their landlord of the event. Both were apologetic and motivated to determine which neighbor left the unreasonable note.

Reddit users ridiculed the ‘classist,’ ‘nightmare neighbor.’

The story resonated with apartment dwellers and renters who pointed out that reasonable levels of noise are to be expected on move-in day.

Advertisement

“God forbid you make SOUND while MOVING. Sorry you appear to have a nightmare neighbor already…”

“They made sure to point out that they own and you rent which shows their prejudice. Prob won’t matter what you do, they will find a way to complain because they don’t think you have a right to be there in the first place.”

Advertisement

“‘Yes, moving does make noise. We promise not to move again until we move out.’”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.