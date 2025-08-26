“Genuinely sorry I clocked your tea”: Crumbl founder comes out after viral TikTok calls him “so gay”

A viral TikTok speculating about the sexuality of Crumbl Cookies co-founder and Chief Branding Officer Sawyer Hemsley prompted him to come out publicly this week. After TikToker Grant Gibbs declared in a widely shared video that Hemsley “couldn’t possibly be straight,” the clip racked up more than 17 million views.

Featured Video

Then on Monday, Hemsley confirmed the speculation himself, sharing that after years of struggle, shaped in part by his Mormon upbringing, he is ready to openly embrace his identity as a gay man.

The TikToker who correctly guessed the CBO’s sexual orientation apologized, but also says he is happy for him.

How a viral outing forced a Crumbl founder to tell his story

The coming out happened not long after popular TikToker Grant Gibbs (@grantegibbs) posted a video on Aug. 22, 2025, in which he vocally refused to believe that Hemsley could be a straight man.

Advertisement

“That man is so gay,” said Gibbs. “That man is gay to the gods. There is a genetic component to sexuality, mama, and let’s just say, he has the gene, and there’s no denying evolution, babe.”

“I don’t care if I’m outing a CEO with millions of dollars, I don’t give a f*ck, but that’s a gay man.”

This video gained over 17.5 million views in four days, and the pressure of so many people agreeing that the Crumbl founder must be gay apparently broke his desire to remain in the closet, at least to the public.

Advertisement

“Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful,” wrote Hemsley in his own video. “Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words.”

“The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

This trouble with processing his sexuality likely involves Hemsley’s Mormon upbringing, but apparently, he’s been dealing with rumors for much longer than four days.

Advertisement

Gibbs responds: “I’m genuinely sorry”

Despite initially saying he didn’t care if he was outing Hemsley, Gibbs apologized for doing so in follow-up videos.

“I’m genuinely sorry I clocked your tea in such a massive way, but I am really happy and proud of you sister,” he wrote in one video’s description.

Advertisement

“Girl, I am so happy for you and so proud of you,” he said. “You are hot, and you are going to live your best, open, out gay life, mama. You are chiseled, you are cut, it’s gonna be such a gag.”

TikTok commenters cracked up at the way Gibbs made Hemsley come out to the public, even though most seemed to agree that it was way obvious.

“The crumbl ceo coming out was definitely on my bingo card, the closest was glassss,” wrote @sergiomoralesdelahoya.

Advertisement

“He speaks in [sparkle emojis] and has VERY fitted shirts,” said @morganlizabeth.

“Lmao the spelling of crumbl is so Grindr coded too,” @dan.jose pointed out.

On his video, Hemsley got plenty of praise for coming out and welcoming messages from the queer community.

Advertisement

“Sawyer you didn’t deserve to be treated this way but I’m in awe of your grace,” wrote @freshavila88. “You deserve peace and love my friend.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.