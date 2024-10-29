‘It’s him wanting to keep his job’: Lowe’s customer asks worker to get a flat cart from outside. She can’t believe his response

A Lowe’s customer declared that we’re living in a customer service wasteland after an unsatisfactory exchange on a toilet-shopping expedition.

The video documenting the aftermath of the exchange came from TikTok creator Alicia (@.aliciabusby). It drew more than 161,000 views as of Tuesday morning, first arriving on the platform on Saturday.

What happened?

“Here’s one for you,” she reports directly from a Lowe’s in Paris, Tennessee (in the northwest part of the state near the Kentucky border, and yes, it boasts a 70-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower). “I come over here looking for one of those flat carts to put a toilet in a box on it. Two toilets, as a matter of fact, about $500 worth of toilets.”

She says she waved down an employee, who surmised that those carts were likely outside in the parking lot. However, he disappears, presumably going outside, and then, according to her, returns and says, “I’m sorry, ma’am, they’re all outside, and I’m off the clock.”

Again noting that he’s off the clock, he lets her know someone else will have to get it for her.

She then relays her response to him: “Well, it’s clearly not my job … so, can you call somebody?”

She concludes, “Yeah, this is what we’re living with. No customer service.”

Well, actually …

According to a Customer Experience Dive article from this past May, Lowe’s has actually made great gains in customer satisfaction recently. The article noted, “Lowe’s attributes a year-over-year customer satisfaction boost to a slew of ongoing shopping experience upgrades,” per its 2024 Q1 earnings call.

“Lowe’s is only one-third of the way through its overall store transformation strategy, but the company is already benefiting from improved sales and customer satisfaction performance indicators,” said Brandon Sink, EVP and CFO of Lowe’s, to the publication.

It notes that tech advancements are helping. For example, customers can use their phones to unlock items in security cases rather than waiting for a store employee to do so.

Tech is also helping workers help customers. “One new tool lets associates search Lowe’s digital assortment to find out-of-stock items and combine those products with the rest of a customer’s in-store purchases to form a single transaction,” the article goes on to say.

Not the support she was looking for

Alicia may have posted to generate sympathy from viewers but got a dose of internet-flavored cynicism instead, with more than one commenter siding with the worker.

“My heart breaks for this horrific tragedy that you experienced,” one offered. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your toilets during this difficult time.”

“Good for him!!” another cheered. “Employees are entitled to set boundaries regarding their personal time.”

“I am in Human Resources and our employees know that if they work off the clock they could be reprimanded,” said someone else. “It’s against the law for a company to ask/expect/allow employees to work off the clock.”

Another concurred, “My husband is a retail store manager and has had to fire people for working off the clock. It’s not lack of customer service, it’s him wanting to keep his job.”

A few thought she could have been more proactive, with one suggesting, “If I knew I was going to need a flat cart, I would have grabbed one from the parking lot as I walked in.”

Someone else added, “Like, have you ever been to a Lowe’s or Home Depot? They’re only ever found outside.”

“Guys…I went to the buffet and they didn’t even hand me a plate!” one piled on. “I had to go and get one myself, and on top of that I had to grab my own silverware too!”

One commenter challenged Alicia directly, asking, “Do you work on your break??”

She responded, “I’m a hairdresser—we don’t get breaks.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alicia via TikTok direct message and to Lowe’s via online comment form.

