‘You cannot eat anymore’: Customer stays at all-you-can-eat hibachi buffet for 4 hours. They tell her she’s eaten too much

Does “all you can eat” really mean all you can eat? One TikTok user has started a video series seeking to answer that question.

In a recent viral video that currently has over 1 million views, TikTok user Madison (@ugh_madison) headed to Indianapolis’ Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet to see just how much food it would take before the restaurant called it quits.

According to Madison, she paid around $13 and stayed for a total of 4 and a half hours. At the end of the meal, she tipped both her waitress and the man who “kicked her out” $100.

While she was able to eat at least 6 plates of food, Madison says that a man informed her that she could not eat any more food as his boss told him she was “stay[ing] too long.” Madison did not fight the request; she simply ate the rest of her food and thanked the servers for their work.

Overall, Madison described her experience as positive, saying that the food was “amazing” and calling the entire journey her “best day ever.”

Given the recent rise in restaurant prices, it’s no surprise that an increasing number of internet users are seeking out buffet meal deals. Earlier this month, Madison tested the limits of Cici’s Pizza’s endless buffet by staying for 8 hours. Another user attempted IHOP’s all-you-can-eat pancake deal—and tapped out after the first stack.

@ugh_madison They said im “eating too much” at the all you can eat buffet 😔 did i have all i can eat? ♬ original sound – Madison

In the comments section of Madison’s video, numerous users supported her efforts, with some claiming that they’ve performed the same stunt.

“Bro this is what I did at the dining halls at college,” recalled a user. “I get there at 10am for breakfast and study/hw all the way until 6pm to avoid using swipes.”

“I be sneak stuff out in my pocket when I go to the Chinese buffet…I am not paying a takeout fee especially if it’s my leftovers,” added another.

“Bruh im going right back up for another plate,” stated a third. “No sign stating a time, Im eating everything.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet via email and Madison via TikTok comment.