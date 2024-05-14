‘I’ve been sitting here for 45 minutes’: Chili’s customers say they got seated but were assigned zero servers

Two Chili’s customers claim that they were not assigned a server. They say they ended up getting stuck at the restaurant for three hours.

Jodie Ramos documented her experience dining at the chain restaurant with a friend. She later uploaded it to TikTok, where it received over 737,000 views.

In the video, the two Chili’s customers are seated at their table. But, Sarah explains, “We have no server.”

Her friend nods in agreement. And she says that after being seated, the two waited for 30 minutes before a manager came over to take their order and promised that a server would be with them soon.

Despite receiving their food, the friend says they had, “No straw, no napkin, no utensils, nothing.” She also notes that every other customer seemed to have a dedicated server but them.

Ramos then says, “I try to get someone’s attention but he literally just like looked at me then walked away.” The text overlay adds that when the customers tried to speak to a Chili’s manager, he acted as though they were being difficult.

“This is my second bad experience at Chili’s,” says Ramos. “I better get a discount for this because no one is serving us. … I’ve been sitting there for 45 minutes. No, not even that, more [than] an hour. Do better!”

Not a unique experience

The two Chili’s customers were not alone in their endless wait for a server. A number of viewers left comments sharing their own bad experiences at the restaurant.

“This happened one time and we couldn’t even flag down anyone to pay so we just left without paying and never came back,” said one user.

“This literally happens to me EVERY TIME i go to chilis, i’ve started asking for the manger after waiting 30 minutes,” claimed another.

“Omg this reminds me of this one time I went. I literally got up and grabbed the water jar and refilled mine and my friends drinks,” said someone else.

Some customers even complained that the food at Chili’s had been subpar as of late.

“Last time I went I got the crispers everyone raves about and they weren’t great and my mac and cheese was ice cold,” one person wrote, to which the creator responded saying, “[I’m] sorry and ya real when I got the mac and cheese last time it tasted worst than Kraft Mac and cheese.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ramos via Instagram direct message and to Brinker International, the company that owns Chili’s, for further information.

