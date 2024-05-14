‘What’s wrong with Acura?’: Expert says no one is buying Acuras anymore. He has a few theories why

Acura has had a tough year. Carscoops reports that in the first four months of 2024, its sales fell by 12.5% from 2023, selling only 40,917 models. In April, the sales were 20.7% lower than in 2023.

Surprisingly, Acura isn’t selling outdated styles or poor craftsmanship. According to Motortrend.com, the carmaker introduced the ZDX, its first all-electric model, and updated the RDX in its 2024 rollout. The only model that’s done well is the RDX, with a total of 13,576 units sold this year. Though RDX sales are up by 43.3%, every other model is far below the previous year’s numbers.

While this could be blamed on inflation and the market, Acura’s parent company, Honda, has seen sales swell by 15.7%, selling 409,493 models in 2024.

So, why aren’t people buying Acuras? Well, Brian Mello (@realbrianmello), a TikToker who specializes in automotive news, has some thoughts. As of publication, his video had been viewed over 754,000 times.

“Nobody’s buying Acuras and their sales are tanking this year, with only one model keeping them afloat,” Mello said.

He continued by breaking down the losses the luxury automaker reportedly suffered. “The TLX is down a massive 39.6% year over year,” he said without citing his source. “The MDX is down by more than 27%, and Integra is down 19.8. Their car sales overall are down 26.2%, while their SUV sales are down just 5.1 and that’s because the only model giving Acura any hope right now is the RDX, which is up 44.7%.”

The reason sales are so bad, according to Mello, is the company’s “value proposition,” which Investopedia states is an easy-to-understand reason why a customer would choose to purchase a product. Mello also believes that a lack of a hybrid option hurt the luxury brand.

Many viewers agreed with this sentiment.

“Acura’s problem is that Lexus exists,” one said.

“The problem with Acura is that they’re not nicer ENOUGH than a Honda to justify the higher cost,” a second added.

“They just don’t look premium,” a third wrote.

“They’re a great company and it’s a shame nobody wants them,” another said. “I think their prices are just a little too high.”

Unfortunately for Acura, many viewers believed that it didn’t stand out enough to justify the cost. In a better market, this might not matter. After all, Acuras are known as reliable and easily maintainable cars. A reputation like that could easily net solid sales before inflation. Now, customers want the most bang for their buck, and luxury cars seem to be paying the price.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mello and Acura via email for further information.

