‘There were some passengers who were not laughing’: Woman says staff ‘humiliated’ bride on Southwest flight

A woman called out Southwest Airlines workers for “humiliating” a bride-to-be in front of the entire plane. Commenters have mixed reactions.

You’ve likely seen the videos of flight attendants doing something a little different on a flight, whether it’s getting the plane to sing “Happy Birthday” to a passenger or adding extra pizzazz to their safety presentation.

In a viral video that has garnered nearly 600,000 views, Southwest passenger Nicki (@nicoolionult) says the flight attendants on her recent trip to Nashville tried to have some fun with a bride-to-be on the plane, but it backfired.

“Something happened on the plane that caused a bunch of mixed reactions,” Nicki says.

Nicki explains that the flight attendants announced there was a bachelorette party on the plane and did some fun things for them, like giving the bride a crown made of snack bags with a toilet paper veil.

But the festivities turned sour for Nicki when they asked the bride to come to the front of the plane so they could teach her “what it’s really like to be a wife,” proceeding to give her a trash bag and instructing her to walk down the aisle and collect people’s garbage.

While Nicki says the bride was a good sport about it and laughed throughout it, passengers were mixed. Some also laughed along, while others said the flight attendants “humiliated” her.

“It caused a little bit of tension that I feel like lasted through the rest of the flight,” Nicki says.

Commenters had mixed reactions.

“I think people take themselves too serious. Lighten up and enjoy life. Thanks for sharing,” a top comment read.

“I’d been annoyed by the whole thing. I’m just trying to get somewhere,” another wrote.

Someone claiming to be the bride responded in the comments, saying that she wasn’t bothered at all by it. “It was not that serious. I make six figures and my fiance takes out his own trash,” she said. The Daily Dot reached out to this user via TikTok direct message to confirm.

“As for the other passengers and me, everybody’s entitled to feel however they wanna feel about it,” Nicki said. “I tend to agree that if she wasn’t offended no one else should be offended.”

She added that she agrees with the commenters who said they just want to get on a plane and have a quiet flight without all the extra “drama” and “fun.”

“I personally don’t want it on my flight,” Nicki said.

This isn’t the first time Southwest has made a special gesture toward a bride-to-be. Just last month, another, more wholesome, video went viral. In this video, a flight attendant tells everyone on the plane that they have “royalty” on board, referring to an engaged young woman headed to Austin for her bachelorette trip.

Not only does she give the woman a makeshift crown and sash, but she also enlists the help of the other women on board who are or have ever been married, telling them she’s going to hand out napkins for them to write her a note of advice.

“Get out a pen or something to write with, share amongst yourselves, if you would take a moment to write a little note of encouragement or piece of advice. What was something you would like to have known before you became a bride? If you could write that down so that I can pass that off to her,” the flight attendant said.

The bride and her friends looked shocked and touched by the woman going out of her way to make her trip special.

The woman ended up getting a whole stack of napkin notes with heartfelt messages.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicki via Instagram direct message and to Southwest via email.

