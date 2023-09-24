IHOP customers try the $5 all-you-can-eat pancake deal. It doesn’t go well

All-you-can-eat meal promotions sound like a great way to fill your belly up without breaking the bank. However, you’ve just got to make sure you’ve got the gumption—and the gut room—to make the most out of them.

Or, you could just enjoy your meal without feeling like you need to take a trip to the emergency room afterward.

It seems like a TikToker named Marcely (@mxrcelyyy) opted for the safer route upon visiting an IHOP with her boyfriend to try their hand at the chain’s unlimited $5 pancakes promotion.

According to the IHOP’s website, they’re celebrating their 65th birthday by offering “All You Can Eat” pancakes for five bucks.

Marcely and her boyfriend documented their experience in trying the promotion out in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 968,000 views as of Sunday.

“Me and my boyfriend came to IHOP for the $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes deal,” the TikToker writes, recording the interior of the restaurant. Her video then transitions to footage of her and her boyfriend sitting in front of a stack of pancakes.

“Scrum dilly yum yum,” she writes, her boyfriend smiling and giving a thumbs up from across the table before the clip then transitions to him looking at his phone, the same finished plates resting in front of them.

“Yeah, no we couldn’t do this sh!t anymore,” she writes, indicating that they were one and done after a single stack of pancakes.

Despite not engorging themselves and trying to get the most bang for their buck with their order, Marcely was told by one user in the comments section that they still ended up getting a good deal.

“That’s a good deal because a full stack is $10,” the user wrote.

This was a sentiment echoed by someone else who was well-versed in the price points of IHOP’s offerings.

“That’s even a deal if you eat like 3 pancakes cause there like $5 sum for 3 and then 7 sum for 5,” another said.

According to the chain’s website, a “full stack” of its “original buttermilk pancakes are indeed $9.99, so the users certainly have a point there.

This isn’t the first time Marcely and her boyfriend have tried out bottomless food items at popular restaurant chains—they tried out Applebee’s $12.99 all-you-can-eat promotion, nabbing themselves two plates of wings and fries in the process.

Professional eater “Crazy Legs Conti” spoke to IHOP’s unlimited pancakes promotion and cited why some folks might have a hard time putting down multiple plates of the flapjacks. It seems it boils down to how one’s body digests the food.

“Pancakes, waffles, and some of the heavier breakfast foods have an inflationary feel. It’s almost like eating unleavened bread. It’s going to expand in your stomach,” he told New York Daily News.

Eat This, Not That also delved into the science of pancake consumption writing that the delicious breakfast treat can quickly get out of hand and make you feel disgusting depending on how much you consume.

The Daily Dot has reached out to IHOP via email and Marcely via TikTok comment.