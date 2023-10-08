A Cici’s Pizza customer testieed the limits of the chain’s $9 all-you-can-eat buffet rule by partaking for 8 hours. That’s when a worker informed her of a new rule.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Madison (@ugh_madison). “Seeing how long it takes to get kicked out of the Cici’s pizza buffet,” Madison explains in the text overlay. She then proceeds to recap everything she does until she is finally asked to leave.

After she paid $8.50, Madison chowed down on unlimited pizza and cinnamon rolls. Three hours later, she checked out the arcade. After her arcade adventure, Madison returned to eating, determined to get her money’s worth. “I didn’t come here to play games. I came here to get my $9 worth,” she said.

Another couple of hours rolled by, and she purchased a drink for $5.50. Eight hours later, she was “full” and cleaned up her table. While cleaning, an employee approached her. “I do have to ask you to leave because you’ve been here longer than 2 hours,” the employee told her. “They just made a new rule.”

All in all, “I left CiCi’s Pizza. I stayed there from 11-7, paid $9 for eight hours for unlimited pizza. What a rip-off,” she stated. However, she did see a silver lining, “I didn’t get my money’s worth but I still had fun.”

In the caption, she asked her 25,000 followers, “I got kicked out this time Do you think I got my $9 worth?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Madison via TikTok comment and DM and Cici’s Pizza via contact form for comment. The video racked up more 627,000 views within 24 hours, with many viewers saying she more than got her money’s worth.

“After 8 slices of pizza you’ve have your moneys worth,” one viewer wrote.

“you have too much free time. you did get your money’s worth,” a second user agreed.

In addition, others speculated that the two-hour rule is fake.

“you know they made that rule 5 minutes before they told you! lol,” one user commented.

“Yeah that was definitely a ‘wait how long was that girl here? Tell her she’s gotta go’ situation,” a second remarked.

Although the rule may not be in writing, taking advantage of the buffet can, in fact, lead you to getting kicked out. According to Mashed, people online have also experienced this. “One Redditor was 22 pieces of pizza deep before they ran into trouble. They explained, ‘I stayed for around 45 minutes (around 4:15-5:00 P.M.) and ate 22 pieces of pizza. As I was about to try some pineapple/ham pizza that they just set out, the manager ran up to me and informed me that I had exceeded the max amount that you can eat at the buffet. What the h*ll? It’s literally called an ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BUFFET.’”

Madison previously detailed her 12-hour trip to Golden Corral. During that dining experience, Madison was not only not asked to leave, but was encouraged to continue eating and given multiple refills.