‘I am constantly replacing them on Fords due to over use’: Man working on girlfriend’s Jeep issues OBD port warning

We’re led to believe that there is something amiss with the Jeep vehicle highlighted in a recent TikTok clip from the online creator Mom’s New Boyfriend (@momsnewbf69), who we’re going to go ahead and refer to as Doug, because it’s the first name that just jumped into my head.

The 10-second clip, which was way more than 1 million views, zooms in on the vehicle’s on-board diagnostics (ODB) port, which Doug says is worn down and apparently faulty. It’s important to note that the video does nothing to show the ODB port isn’t working properly, though it does look at least somewhat like it’s been used quite a bit and may have excessive wear.

Wait, what is an ODB port and why does my car need it?

For those who haven’t spent much of their adult life learning about the particulars of modern diagnostics for automobiles, the ODB port on a vehicle provides easy access to performance data for a variety of the systems that operate to keep a car or truck running properly. They became widespread features of American automakers in response to federal emissions standards as a way to detect failures that could result in an increase of tailpipe emissions that were causing air quality problems through the early 1980s.

It also serves as the easy access point for repair technicians to plug in a handheld ODB scanner that can pull the data that should point toward what’s wong with a vehicle when it’s “check engine” light comes on. The ODB port can also allow the use of devices that allow for remote starting a vehicle, enabling GPS tracking, or reprogramming an engine control unit, or altering the way the lights work.

Now, if we take good old Doug at his word that the Jeep’s ODB port isn’t up to snuff, that doesn’t tell us much about what he’s suggesting has caused the excess wear. Maybe it’s had lots of repair work and repair techs have had to plug scanners into it lots of times to get readings on system failures.

Or, it could be that the port has been used for after-market devices lots of times, and he’s suggesting it just wasn’t made to withstand that level of use.

And it’s not like the guy comes with lots of auto-related bona fides that make it easy to trust his quickie diagnoses. His riff on what happens when his girlfriend has car problems is pretty funny, though.

While Doug was maligning the trustworthiness of his Jeep in the clip, commenters were split on whether the brand is any better or worse than other U.S. manufacturers.

And one observer seemed to agree with Doug, writing, “looks like the port is corroded.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Doug via direct message, and Jeep/Stellantis via email.