‘I be making extra on purpose’: Jamba worker shares leftover shakes they eat all day as a server 

A Jamba worker recently admitted to drinking the remnants left behind in the blender after pouring a customer’s smoothie. But viewers warned her that saving this surplus for herself might get her in trouble.

In a short video, Kris (@kristensimone_) tipped a blender pitcher upside down and poured a small cup for herself while donning a Jamba apron. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 2.7 million views.

“Pov you work at Jamba and there’s extra smoothie in the blender after pouring it for [the] customer,” she wrote via text overlay.

The clip ended with Kris dipping a spoon into the cup, implying that she’s going to enjoy it for herself. “Swear I️ sip on like different ones all day at work,” she captioned the video.

Of course, when it comes to food service and portions, customers would likely always argue for more food. And although a number of chains have been put on blast for allegedly skimping on portion sizes, it’s not always easy to judge exactly how much of a dish you’re going to end up making. That might be especially true at a place like Jamba, where an employee could accidentally make more than the 16 ounce beverage a customer ordered.

But there’s no hard-and-fast rule regarding whether workers can keep the excess for themselves. In the comments, a handful of Jamba workers said that they wouldn’t be able to get away with this.

“I’d get in trouble at my Jamba,” said one TikToker.

“My manager yelled at me for doing this,” wrote another.

Other food service workers were similarly reprimanded for hoarding leftover scraps.

“Used to work at a smoothie place n we were banned from doing this,” a third commenter said.

Even so, a handful of users claimed they were willing to risk it all. Some workers even admitted to intentionally making oversized portions so that they can keep the excess food for themselves.

“Y’all when I worked at sub zero whenever i had to make milkshakes i almost doubled the recipe every time for this,” one viewer confessed.

